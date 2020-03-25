Louisville Report
Report: Jay Scrubb Declares for NBA Draft

Matthew McGavic

Jay Scrubb, the #1 JUCO prospect in the nation and Class of 2020 University of Louisville men's basketball commit, has declared for the NBA Draft, according to a report from 247Sports.

Scrubb is entering his name to test the NBA waters, and it is not yet set in stone that he will forgo his time at Louisville. Though it is hard determine how going through the process will pan out for him as the entire pre-draft process will likely be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Jay's focus right now is trying to be a pro player and we want the NBA to take him seriously," Scrubb's father tells 247Sports. "He wants to be a pro athlete, but he does love Louisville."

While it is still possible that he withdraws his name from the draft, the prospect of losing Scrubb to the NBA does not put Louisville in a good spot roster wise for the 2020-21 season. After Darius Parry decided to leave the Cardinals with the intent on being a graduate transfer, Scrubb and Josh Nickelberry are now the only non-walk on off-ball guards on the roster.

A two-year player out of John A. Logan College in Carterville, IL but originally from Louisville, the 6-foot-6 guard/forward averaged 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assist per game in his sophomore campaign. He committed to the Cards back on Sept. 28, just one day after taking an unofficial visit.

