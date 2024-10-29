Louisville's Jayda Curry Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The season is less than a week away and the preseason honors are coming in for the Louisville women's basketball team. Senior guard Jayda Curry was named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watch List, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. Curry is one of 20 players on the preseason list that recognizes the top shooting guard in college basketball.
Curry is about to begin her second season with the Cardinals after starting her collegiate career at Cal. In her first season at Louisville, Curry played in all 34 games and made five starts. She was second on the team with 45 three-pointers and was one of five players to average nine or more points per game last season (9.2).
Curry had her best game in a Louisville uniform in the ACC Quarterfinals against Notre Dame. She attempted a furious comeback for the Cards and finished the game with a season high 26 points and led the team with three assists. Curry scored 19 points in the comeback win over Miami and eclipsed the 1,000-career point plateau in the win over the Hurricanes.
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, November 1. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just 5.
In March, the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame's selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are composed of top women's college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.
Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List
Mikaylah Williams, LSU
Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
Sarah Andrews, Baylor
JuJu Watkins, USC
Azzi Fudd, UConn
Ta'Niya Latson , Florida State
JJ Quinerly, West Virginia
Saniya Rivers, NC State
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
Laila Phelia, Texas
Lauren Jensen, Creighton
Bree Hall, South Carolina
Mara Braun, Minnesota
Madison Conner, TCU
Flau'jae Johnson, LSU
Jayda Curry, Louisville
MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina
Hailey Van Lith, TCU
Taliah Scott, Auburn
Jewel Spear, Tennessee
(Photo of Jayda Curry: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X