Louisville's David Johnson Named ACC Player of the Week

The sophomore guard is the first Cardinal to earn the honor since Jordan Nwora
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of David Johnson: Scott Utterback/Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville sophomore guard David Johnson was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

In Louisville's 64-54 win at Pitt and 62-59 win vs. Kentucky, Johnson averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and  3.0 assists per game, while shooting 59.1% from the field (13-22) and 44.4% on three-point attempts (4-9).

The Louisville native notched his first career double-double in the Cardinals' ACC opener against the Panthers, going for 17 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. He followed that up with being named the co-MVP of the Battle of the Bluegrass alongside Carlik Jones by the Bluegrass Sports Commission, as he totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound point guard is averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists through the first seven games of the 2020-21 season. He is second in scoring and assists for Louisville, and is one of four Cardinals averaging six or more rebounds.

Johnson is the first Louisville player to be named ACC Player of the Week since Jordan Nwora earned the honor back on Dec. 9, 2019. Freshman forward Dre Davis was named the ACC's Freshman of the Week on Dec. 7.

Louisville will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 2 when they travel up to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to face Boston College. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST on your regional sports network (Fox Sports South in Louisville)

