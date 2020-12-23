Louisville Holds Off Shorthanded Pitt in ACC Opener

The Cardinals claim victory in their first conference game of the 2020-21 season.

(Photo of Malik Williams, Dwayne Sutton, Trey McGowens: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH - Traveling up to the Steel City for the second half of a two-game road trip, the Louisville Cardinals were able to overcome some of their own miscues and hold off the Pitt Panthers 64-54 in their opening game in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

While Louisville was getting back guards Carlik Jones & Josh Nickelberry for this game, Pitt found themselves with three major absenses. Not only did Panthers head coach Jeff Capel test positive for COVID-19 back on Saturday, but leading scorers Justin Champagnie (17.8 ppg, 12.3 rpg) & Au'Diese Toney (16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg) were both announced as out (lower body injuries) just moments before tipoff.

Due partly to the last minute roster announcements on both sides, this contest had the makings of a blowout in the early goings. A 14-2 run by Louisville put them up 24-9 midway through the first half.

But then the script flipped. Thanks to cold shooting by the Cardinals and a breakout performance from Pitt's Femi Odukale (16 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast), the Panthers would go on a 17-3 run to end the first half, giving Louisville just a two point edge at half.

Despite dominating the glass throughout the contest, as Louisville won the rebounding battle 45-26, sloppy play through the middle twenty minutes is what largely kept Pitt in the game. The Cards turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 21 Panthers points.

Fortunately, Louisville was able to clean up some of their sloppy play down the stretch and string together some offense to put some distance between them and Pitt.

Sophomore guard David Johnson (15 pts, 11 reb, 2 ast) & sophomore forward Samuell Williamson (14 pts, 11 reb) each finished with a double-double, with Jones (11 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast) also reaching double figures.

Louisville as a whole shot 24-51 (47.1%) from the field, while Pitt was 21-52 (40.4%). Both teams combined to shoot 20-40 (50%) from the free throw line.

Next up for Louisville (5-1, 1-0 ACC), they will return home and host the Kentucky Wildcats in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

