Jazmine Jones selected by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft
samdraut
Jazmine Jones was selected by the New York Liberty with the final pick in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft April 17.
Jones becomes the 12th player in Louisville women’s basketball history to be selected in the WNBA Draft.
Year
Player
Round
No.
Team
2020
Jazmine Jones
1
12
New York Liberty
2019
Asia Durr
1
2
New York Liberty
2019
Arica Carter
3
32
Phoenix Mercury
2019
Sam Fuehring
3
34
Washington Mystics
2018
Myisha Hines-Allen
2
19
Washington Mystics
2014
Shoni Schimmel
1
8
Atlanta Dream
2014
Antonita Slaughter
3
35
Los Angeles Sparks
2014
Asia Taylor
3
36
Minnesota Lynx
2009
Angel McCoughtry
1
1
Atlanta Dream
2009
Candyce Bingham
3
39
San Antonio Silver Stars
2003
Lori Nero
2
19
Houston Comets
2000
Jill Morton
3
34
Charlotte Sting
Jones, who ended her career with the most games played in program history, had an expanded role in her final year.
The three-year starter ended her senior year as a member of the All-ACC First team and ACC All-Defensive. Jones averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field in 2019-20.
Jones has already signed a contract with Tarbes Gespe Bigorre, a professional French women’s basketball team. Tarbes competes in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball (LFB), the top professional women’s basketball league in France.
Jones plans to leave for France in August if she doesn’t play in the WNBA this upcoming year.