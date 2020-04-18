Jazmine Jones selected by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

Jazmine Jones was selected by the New York Liberty with the final pick in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft April 17.

Jones becomes the 12th player in Louisville women’s basketball history to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

Year Player Round No. Team 2020 Jazmine Jones 1 12 New York Liberty 2019 Asia Durr 1 2 New York Liberty 2019 Arica Carter 3 32 Phoenix Mercury 2019 Sam Fuehring 3 34 Washington Mystics 2018 Myisha Hines-Allen 2 19 Washington Mystics 2014 Shoni Schimmel 1 8 Atlanta Dream 2014 Antonita Slaughter 3 35 Los Angeles Sparks 2014 Asia Taylor 3 36 Minnesota Lynx 2009 Angel McCoughtry 1 1 Atlanta Dream 2009 Candyce Bingham 3 39 San Antonio Silver Stars 2003 Lori Nero 2 19 Houston Comets 2000 Jill Morton 3 34 Charlotte Sting

Jones, who ended her career with the most games played in program history, had an expanded role in her final year.

The three-year starter ended her senior year as a member of the All-ACC First team and ACC All-Defensive. Jones averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field in 2019-20.

Jones has already signed a contract with Tarbes Gespe Bigorre, a professional French women’s basketball team. Tarbes competes in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball (LFB), the top professional women’s basketball league in France.

Jones plans to leave for France in August if she doesn’t play in the WNBA this upcoming year.