Jazmine Jones selected by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

samdraut

Jazmine Jones was selected by the New York Liberty with the final pick in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft April 17.

Jones becomes the 12th player in Louisville women’s basketball history to be selected in the WNBA Draft. 

Year
Player
Round
No.
Team

2020

Jazmine Jones

1

12

New York Liberty

2019

Asia Durr

1

2

New York Liberty

2019

Arica Carter

3

32

Phoenix Mercury

2019

Sam Fuehring

3

34

Washington Mystics

2018

Myisha Hines-Allen

2

19

Washington Mystics

2014

Shoni Schimmel

1

8

Atlanta Dream

2014

Antonita Slaughter

3

35

Los Angeles Sparks

2014

Asia Taylor

3

36

Minnesota Lynx

2009

Angel McCoughtry

1

1

Atlanta Dream

2009

Candyce Bingham

3

39

San Antonio Silver Stars

2003

Lori Nero

2

19

Houston Comets

2000

Jill Morton

3

34

Charlotte Sting

Jones, who ended her career with the most games played in program history, had an expanded role in her final year.

The three-year starter ended her senior year as a member of the All-ACC First team and ACC All-Defensive. Jones averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field in 2019-20.

Jones has already signed a contract with Tarbes Gespe Bigorre, a professional French women’s basketball team. Tarbes competes in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball (LFB), the top professional women’s basketball league in France.

Jones plans to leave for France in August if she doesn’t play in the WNBA this upcoming year.

