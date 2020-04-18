Kylee Shook selected by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft
samdraut
Kylee Shook was selected by the New York Liberty with the first pick in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft April 17.
Shook becomes the 13th player in Louisville women’s basketball program history to be picked in the WNBA Draft. Jazmine Jones was selected earlier in the draft.
Year
Player
Round
No.
Team
2020
Jazmine Jones
1
12
New York Liberty
2020
Kylee Shook
2
13
New York Liberty
2019
Asia Durr
1
2
New York Liberty
2019
Arica Carter
3
32
Phoenix Mercury
2019
Sam Fuehring
3
34
Washington Mystics
2018
Myisha Hines-Allen
2
19
Washington Mystics
2014
Shoni Schimmel
1
8
Atlanta Dream
2014
Antonita Slaughter
3
35
Los Angeles Sparks
2014
Asia Taylor
3
36
Minnesota Lynx
2009
Angel McCoughtry
1
1
Atlanta Dream
2009
Candyce Bingham
3
39
San Antonio Silver Stars
2003
Lori Neto
2
19
Houston Comets
2000
Jill Morton
34
34
Charlotte Sting
The 6-foot-4 forward was honored as the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Player of the Year in her senior year for the Cardinals, the first player for Louisville since 2009 named to be named conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Shook was selected as First-Team All-ACC and All-ACC Defensive team. She led the ACC with 2.7 blocks per game and ranked 17 in the country. She also averaged 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Shook finished her career with 223 blocks, breaking Louisville’s program record in the 2019-20 season.