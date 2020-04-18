Kylee Shook was selected by the New York Liberty with the first pick in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft April 17.

Shook becomes the 13th player in Louisville women’s basketball program history to be picked in the WNBA Draft. Jazmine Jones was selected earlier in the draft.

Year Player Round No. Team 2020 Jazmine Jones 1 12 New York Liberty 2020 Kylee Shook 2 13 New York Liberty 2019 Asia Durr 1 2 New York Liberty 2019 Arica Carter 3 32 Phoenix Mercury 2019 Sam Fuehring 3 34 Washington Mystics 2018 Myisha Hines-Allen 2 19 Washington Mystics 2014 Shoni Schimmel 1 8 Atlanta Dream 2014 Antonita Slaughter 3 35 Los Angeles Sparks 2014 Asia Taylor 3 36 Minnesota Lynx 2009 Angel McCoughtry 1 1 Atlanta Dream 2009 Candyce Bingham 3 39 San Antonio Silver Stars 2003 Lori Neto 2 19 Houston Comets 2000 Jill Morton 34 34 Charlotte Sting

The 6-foot-4 forward was honored as the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Player of the Year in her senior year for the Cardinals, the first player for Louisville since 2009 named to be named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Shook was selected as First-Team All-ACC and All-ACC Defensive team. She led the ACC with 2.7 blocks per game and ranked 17 in the country. She also averaged 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Shook finished her career with 223 blocks, breaking Louisville’s program record in the 2019-20 season.