Kylee Shook selected by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

samdraut

Kylee Shook was selected by the New York Liberty with the first pick in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft April 17.

Shook becomes the 13th player in Louisville women’s basketball program history to be picked in the WNBA Draft. Jazmine Jones was selected earlier in the draft.

Year
Player
Round
No.
Team

2020

Jazmine Jones

1

12

New York Liberty

2020

Kylee Shook

2

13

New York Liberty

2019

Asia Durr

1

2

New York Liberty

2019

Arica Carter

3

32

Phoenix Mercury

2019

Sam Fuehring

3

34

Washington Mystics

2018

Myisha Hines-Allen

2

19

Washington Mystics

2014

Shoni Schimmel

1

8

Atlanta Dream

2014

Antonita Slaughter

3

35

Los Angeles Sparks

2014

Asia Taylor

3

36

Minnesota Lynx

2009

Angel McCoughtry

1

1

Atlanta Dream

2009

Candyce Bingham

3

39

San Antonio Silver Stars

2003

Lori Neto

2

19

Houston Comets

2000

Jill Morton

34

34

Charlotte Sting

The 6-foot-4 forward was honored as the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Player of the Year in her senior year for the Cardinals, the first player for Louisville since 2009 named to be named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Shook was selected as First-Team All-ACC and All-ACC Defensive team. She led the ACC with 2.7 blocks per game and ranked 17 in the country. She also averaged 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Shook finished her career with 223 blocks, breaking Louisville’s program record in the 2019-20 season.

