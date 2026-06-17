Louisville Extends Offer to Five-Star '28 Guard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another primary high school target has been identified by the Louisville men's basketball program, this time it's one of the top players in the Class of 2028.

Dallas (Tex.) Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy guard Josiah "JoJo" Rose, a five-star prospect in the 2028 cycle, announced Tuesday that he has been extended a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals.

This past Monday marked the first day where 2028 prospects could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches, and Louisville's offer to Rose came on the second day of this contact period. He was one of several prospects that head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff reached out to, and the first amongst this group to receive an offer.

Rose now holds 18 scholarship offers, with multiple high profile programs in the mix alreadt. This includes Baylor, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and others.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard is a consensus top-50 prospect by the three major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 1 point guard and No. 6 overall prospect in the cycle by On3/Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 25th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2028.

Rose put together a very good sophomore campaign for Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, which operates in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League - the same conference that incoming UofL freshman Boyuan Zhang played in as a senior. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, helping the Eagles go 27-11 overall.

He's parlayed that sophomore season into a strong summer as well. He was named a 2028 standout in the Adidas 3SSB circuit, and recently had an efficient showing at the Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy earlier this month, averaging 16 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games.

Rose is just the fourth prospect in the Class of 2028 to receiver a scholarship offer from Louisville up to this point. Coatesville (Pa.) HS forward Colton Hiller, McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christina Academy forward A.J. Williams and Wolfeboro (N.H. Brewster Academy Michai White are this other three that have been offered by the Cardinals.

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(Photo of Josiah Rose: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)