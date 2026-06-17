Louisville Reaches Out to Multiple '28 Prospects to Start Contact Period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In terms of the men's college basketball recruiting calendar, this past Monday was a big milestone. It marked the first day where prospects in the Class of 2028 could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches.

As expected, on top of ongoing efforts to recruit the Class of 2027, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have been very active laying the groundwork for the 2028 cycle.

In the first two days of the contact period for 2028 recruits, the Cardinals' staff reached out to seven different prospects.

Five of the '26 prospects that head coach Pat Kelsey and Co. reached out to were regarded as a four-star prospect or better in at least one of the three major recruiting services. This included three regarded a five-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite, and three who reside right here in Louisville.

Below is the full list of 2028 prospects whom Louisville has made contact with since Monday, sorted alphabetically by last name:

Dylan Betts

Position: Center

Measurables: 7-foot-3, 230 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Highest National Ranking (Service): 9th (Rivals)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9944 (15th)

Trey Hillerich

Position: Power Forward/Center

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 215 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Highest National Ranking (Service): 100th (Rivals)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Lleyton Leonard

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds

School: Chandler (Ariz.) Basha

Highest National Ranking (Service): 173rd (Rivals)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Joshua Lindsay

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier

Highest National Ranking (Service): 247Sports (27th)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9877 (34th)

Jordan Mitchell

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Highest National Ranking (Service): 43rd (ESPN)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9398 (74th)

Michai White

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

School: Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy

Highest National Ranking (Service): 17th (ESPN)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9913 (22nd)

Evan Willis

Position: Small Forward

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 180 pounds

School: Santa Monica (Calif.) Crossroads School

Highest National Ranking (Service): 247Sports (7th)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9959 (10th)

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(Photo of Joshua Lindsay: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)