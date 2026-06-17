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Louisville Reaches Out to Multiple '28 Prospects to Start Contact Period

Monday marked the first day that men's basketball coaches could make personal contact with 2026 prospects, and the Cardinals have taken full advantage of it.
Matthew McGavic|
St. X’s Josh Lindsay celebrates making a thee against GRC in the KHSAA championship game of the Sweet 16. March 21, 2026
St. X’s Josh Lindsay celebrates making a thee against GRC in the KHSAA championship game of the Sweet 16. March 21, 2026 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Louisville Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In terms of the men's college basketball recruiting calendar, this past Monday was a big milestone. It marked the first day where prospects in the Class of 2028 could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches.

As expected, on top of ongoing efforts to recruit the Class of 2027, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have been very active laying the groundwork for the 2028 cycle.

In the first two days of the contact period for 2028 recruits, the Cardinals' staff reached out to seven different prospects.

Five of the '26 prospects that head coach Pat Kelsey and Co. reached out to were regarded as a four-star prospect or better in at least one of the three major recruiting services. This included three regarded a five-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite, and three who reside right here in Louisville.

Below is the full list of 2028 prospects whom Louisville has made contact with since Monday, sorted alphabetically by last name:

Dylan Betts

Position: Center
Measurables: 7-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Highest National Ranking (Service): 9th (Rivals)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9944 (15th)

Trey Hillerich

Position: Power Forward/Center
Measurables: 6-foot-10, 215 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Highest National Ranking (Service): 100th (Rivals)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Lleyton Leonard

Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds
School: Chandler (Ariz.) Basha
Highest National Ranking (Service): 173rd (Rivals)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Joshua Lindsay

Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Highest National Ranking (Service): 247Sports (27th)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9877 (34th)

Jordan Mitchell

Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Highest National Ranking (Service): 43rd (ESPN)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9398 (74th)

Michai White

Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds
School: Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy
Highest National Ranking (Service): 17th (ESPN)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9913 (22nd)

Evan Willis

Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 180 pounds
School: Santa Monica (Calif.) Crossroads School
Highest National Ranking (Service): 247Sports (7th)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9959 (10th)

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(Photo of Joshua Lindsay: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

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