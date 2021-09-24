September 24, 2021
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Kaleb Glenn

Louisville Report breaks down 2023 Louisville men's basketball small forward commit Kaleb Glenn
Author:
Publish date:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has landed their first commit in the Class of 2023, as Kaleb Glenn has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Glenn:

Prospect: Kaleb Glenn
Position: Small Forward
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Frame: Extremely broad shoulders, good wingspan. Upper arms and lower body are well toned, core could use some work. Overall, he's already ahead of schedule physically for a high school junior.

Athleticism: Fire up the film, and his athleticism jumps out immediately. Has a great vertical, and it's one that doesn't require a lot of effort to reach the peak. For a prospect of his stature, he moves well both as a ball handler and as a defender. Has good lateral quickness, and is a solid mix of shifty and physical.

Instincts: The combination of his frame and athletic ability makes him a matchup nightmare all over the court. He can physically overwhelm smaller defenders and blow by bigger ones. Has an incredible nose for the basket, as he is prolific in attacking the basket, and is constantly involved with offensive rebounds and put-backs off teammates' misses. He puts himself in the correct position defensively more often than not, and is a solid chase-down defender.

Polish: He can stretch the defense both with a solid outside shot, and with effective and fundamentally sound passes (i.e. not flashy). As physical as he can be, he doesn't play with a reckless abandon that could get him in foul trouble. He is a tremendous finisher, and possesses really good body control through contact.

Bottom Line: This is a fantastic pickup by head coach Chris Mack and the rest of the staff. Versatility is the name of Kaleb Glenn's game, and it makes him a perfect fit for Mack's system - on both ends of the floor. He should be a day one impact player for the Cardinals.

Highlights:

(Photo of Kaleb Glenn: University of Louisville Athletics)

