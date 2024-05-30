Forward Kasean Pryor Officially Signs with Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed former South Florida forward Kasean Pryor, the program announced Thursday.
Pryor is now the 11th of 13 newcomers for the 2024-25 season to be officially announced by the Cardinals over the last three days. The only ones who have not been officially signed yet are Khani Rooths and Noah Waterman, though both are expected to be inked soon.
"Kasean is one of the most skilled big men in the country," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "His ability to stretch defenses with his shooting and passing abilities makes him a nightmare matchup for the opposition. He plays with a passion and swagger that galvanizes the team. A fierce competitor, who rebounds at a high level, his on-court intensity is contagious."
The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man had an extremely impactful season during his lone season at USF. Playing 32 games with 21 starts, Pryor was the Bulls' third-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, while also pulling down a team-best 7.9 rebounds. He also averaged 1.8 assists, shot 44.7/35.2/81.5 for the season, and logged 12 double-doubles.
The Chicago, Ill. native played his first two seasons at Boise State, then spent his junior year in the JUCO ranks at Northwest Florida State. There, he started all 35 games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. All 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, Kelsey has done a fantastic job of roster construction since his hiring on Mar. 28, bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect. Their transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to On3.
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Chris Jones - USA TODAY Sports)
