Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey, G Chucky Hepburn Preview Battle 4 Atlantis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's time for the Louisville men's basketball program to hit the road for the first time this season, and they're heading back to The Bahamas.
The Cardinals will be spending their Thanksgiving at Paradise Island in Nassau, taking part in the annual Battle 4 Atlantis. It's Louisville's second trip to The Bahamas in the last four months after taking a summer foreign exhibition tour.
"I think for all of us, we're focused on winning this tournament," point guard Chucky Hepburn said. "We really don't care about anything else. We've already been to The Bahamas once this year, now it's a business trip for us. It's a business trip for all of us."
Louisville might be thousands of miles from home, but their first of three matchups in the event will be against an opponent not too far from them - the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
"Diving into their system and their team over the last several days, from a scouting standpoint, I have a great, great respect for what they do and how they do it," head coach Pat Kelsey said of IU, "They're tough to guard, they're tough to prepare for, they have a lot of weapons. Our guys have done a great job in preparation the last couple days, and we're excited about the opportunity to play them."
Louisville play the Hoosiers on Wednesday, then either Gonzaga or West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day. The Cardinals will wrap up the event against Arizona, Oklahoma, Providence or Davidson on Friday.
Prior to heading to The Bahamas, Kelsey and Hepburn took time to meet with the media. They discussed the first four games of the season, previewed their first matchup up the Battle 4 Atlantis against Indiana, and more.
Below is the video from their press conference:
Point Guard Chucky Hepburn and Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
