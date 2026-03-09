Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a long and winding regular season, the postseason is finally here.

For the Louisville men's basketball program, they were able to put a bow on the 2025-26 regular season, ending it with a 92-89 victory at No. 22 Miami. The win clinched a No. 6 in the ACC Tournament for the Cardinals, and they'll get their run in Charlotte started against either SMU or Syracuse.

"I was very pleased with Saturday's win," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "It was senior night for them. They were playing very well, and we faced some adversity late in the game. We showed a lot of resolve, a lot of toughness to figure out a way to gut out a really good win. It was a tough win, in a tough environment against a well coached, really good team."

Louisville went 2-1 during the regular season against their two potential opponents for their ACC Tournament opener. They split their two meetings with the Mustangs, winning 88-74 at the KFC Yum! Center back on Jan. 31 but falling 95-85 back on Feb. 17 in the rematch in Dallas, and more recently, took down the Orange 77-62 back on Mar. 3 at the KFC Yum! Center in their home finale.

Regardless of who UofL will be matched up against on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. EST, they known they'll have to bring their A-game if they want to win - or go beyond that and make a run in Charlotte.

"It's March Madness," he said. "It's not the actual tournament, but it's March. It's tournament play. It's all adrenaline. That's what's fun. You get a late game, you got to play an early day the next day, figure it out, man. That juice that you have, and that adrenaline, just carries you through."

On Monday, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. They discussed their win over Miami in the regular season finale, previewed their draw for the ACC Tournament, and more.

Below is the video from their press conferences:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)

