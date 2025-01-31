Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program continues to press onwards at a high degree.
While they took their foot off the gas late in their last time out against Wake Forest, the Cardinals still led by as much as 29 points before coasting to a 72-59 victory. It's their tenth win in a row, matching their longest in five years.
Louisville now begins a stretch of four straight games against under .500 teams, starting with a road showdown at Georgia Tech this weekend. While the Yellow Jackets are far from the toughest team that the Cardinals will face this season, Kelsey knows that his team needs to keep their guard up.
"We have a very tough opponent tomorrow at Georgia Tech," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Extremely dangerous, and they play very well at home. We know we have our work cut out for us, and our guys have been really locked in on the process of preparation for them."
Prior to their matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. Wake Forest, previewed the upcoming showdown at Georgia Tech, and more.
Below is the videos from his press conference:
