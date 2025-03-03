Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The calendar has officially flipped to March, and the Louisville men's basketball program is still flying high with the postseason on the horizon.
The Cardinals are rising a seven-game win streak following their 79-68 win in the rematch with Pitt, and have won 17 of their last 18 games since opening up year one under head coach Pat Kelsey at 6-5. With just two games left in the regular season, UofL is all but a lock to return to the NCAA Tournament.
Of course, Louisville still has business to take care of before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. A home showdown with Cal is next on the docket, and maintaining focus on the task at hand is imperative the Cardinals.
"I think a team takes on the personality of their coach, and (Cal head coach) Mark Madsen is one of the toughest, grittiest, grimiest, hardest playing players probably in basketball history," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "He exemplifies skinned knees and loose balls, and playing with emotion, and that's what I see from his team, man. They are tough and hard playing. They crash the glass. They bring an unbelievable effort level. Like I said, I think so many times a team takes on the personality of their coach, and they reflect what he's about in so many ways. I'll be starstruck a little bit when when I see him on the sideline."
Prior to their matchup with the Golden Bears, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game vs. Pitt, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Cal, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
