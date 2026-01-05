Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Preview Ranked Matchup vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has a big time opportunity standing right in front of them.

After making a trip out west to face the ACC's two West Coast schools, the Cardinals are returning home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will take on Jon Scheyer, Cameron Boozer and No. 6 Duke in a ranked showdown with big time ACC implications. Tip-off set for Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

"Everybody tries everything under the sun to slow (Boozer) down, but man, (Duke)'s not a one man show," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "They've got like 47 McDonald's All-Americans around him as well. Obviously, he's always going to be the front and center of every scouting report of every game he's ever played for his entire life. It's going to be a big challenge, and we're excited about the opportunity in a big game and a big stage tomorrow night."

Louisville will face Duke looking to get back on the right track after faltering in their last time out. While the Cardinals kicked off their West Coast trip with a decisive 90-70 beatdown of Cal, that was then followed up with an 80-76 upset loss at Stanford.

"Obviously, college basketball has gotten very physical despite the emphasis on freedom of movement and things like that," Kelsey said. "It continues to be extremely physical, and we're going to play against an extremely physical team tomorrow night. We want to be able to match that, and play with that type of toughness and grit. But you have to be you have to be smart.

Prior to their matchup with the Blue Devils, Kelsey took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Call, as did shooting guard Ryan Conwell and guard/forward J'Vonne Hadley later in the day. They discussed the West Coast trip, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Duke, playing without Mikel Brown Jr., and more.

Below is the video from their press conferences:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Shooting Guard Ryan Conwell and Guard/Forward J'Vonne Hadley

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky