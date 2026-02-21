Why Duke Decided to Schedule a Midseason Powerhouse Matchup in Washington D.C.

It’s an extremely busy weekend in the world of college basketball.

For just the fifth time ever, and the third time in the regular season, the top four teams in the country are matched up against each other on the same day.

At 3 p.m. ET, No. 4 Arizona travels to No. 2 Houston for a powerhouse showdown in the Big 12. Then at 6:30 p.m. ET, No. 1 Michigan will face off against No. 3 Duke in a rare late-season inter-conference battle in Washington D.C.

Obviously, getting the top four teams all facing off on the same day has a lot to do with luck—teams have to be ranked at the right rank at the right time—but another factor in putting together this thrilling weekend of basketball was Duke’s insistence on preparing for March Madness in more ways than just on the court.

As ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported, Duke was eager to schedule the midseason trip to a neutral site as a dress rehearsal for what it hopes will be an extended stay through March Madness.

“The Blue Devils want to replicate an NCAA regional experience,” Thamel said. “Washington D.C., obviously, is hosting the East regional this year. Duke is favored to be the No. 1 seed. They get a high-level opponent in a building they hope to play in, in a high-stakes game.”

Thamel added that the teams would even play with a different basketball than they normally would that matches those that will be in play once the tournament begins.

We have a historic day for college hoops coming. How did it No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke come together? Here’s our @CollegeGameDay story. pic.twitter.com/WBnf0chn8R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2026

It’s a forward-thinking move for the Blue Devils. Winning in March, at neutral sites, against a wide variety of opponents undoubtedly exercises a slightly different muscle than what is demanded of a winning team in the regular season. Getting reps in early—whether it be traveling to a city that might host your regional, battling a tough foe at a neutral site, or simply getting more comfortable in another new arena—can only help.

To Duke’s delight, the situation played out perfectly. In the initial rankings reveal on Saturday, the selection committee had Duke as the second-best team in the country, and as the No. 1 seed in the East regional, which will be played in D.C. Now, the Blue Devils get to face off against the Wolverines in an environment that won’t just feel like a regional showdown in March, but a Final Four matchup.

Duke still has to finish the job of reaching the tournament as one of the top seeds in the field, but so far, everything is going according to plan.

