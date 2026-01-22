Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Virginia Tech Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Relatively speaking, it's been a while since the Louisville men's basketball program last touched the floor - especially at home.

The Cardinals' previous time out saw them travel up to the Steel City last Saturday for a showdown with Pitt, leaving the Petersen Events Center with a 100-59 blowout win over the Panthers. UofL hasn't played in front of their home crowd since Jan. 13, although that resulted in a 79-70 loss to Virginia.

"The way we structured the week was Monday and Tuesday, hard practice, just about us," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Not as much focus on an individual opponent. Then yesterday was academics, rest, recovery, and then we go today and tomorrow in our normal two-day prep getting ready for the game."

While an incoming snowstorm will certainly put a damper on the expected crowd, Louisville will finally make their return to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend, hosting Virginia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Like the Cards, the Hokies have been a little up-and-down as of late. They started the 2025-26 season at 12-2, but have split their last six games since. That being said, Virginia Tech does head into their matchup with Louisville on a two-game win streak. In their last time out, they traveled to upstate New York to face Syracuse, and left the JMA Wireless Dome with a 76-74 victory.

"I see an NCAA tournament team," Kelsey said. "They are playing very, very well. It's well chronicled just the gut wrenching couple of losses that they've had. Freak things, half court shots, stuff like that. But they are a very connected team. They are very well coached. They have weapons and they're dangerous at a bunch of different positions."

Prior to their matchup with the Hokies, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed how the team has utilized the extra time off since their last game at Pitt, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Virginia Tech, provided an update on Mikel Brown Jr., and more.

Below is the video from his press conferences:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky