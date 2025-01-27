Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now.
After starting the season at 6-5, the Cardinals and first-year head coach Pat Kelsey have fired off nine wins in a row. Not only is this UofL's longest winning streak in five years, they're now ranked for the first time in four years, and still hold second place in the ACC standings.
"We make a point every single day to make the next thing we do the most important thing, and we stack that
on top of each other again and again and again and again," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I'm a big believer that that's how you create and have consistent results, not guaranteed results, but consistent results."
After having a week off from their last game at SMU, Louisville will be back in action and hosting Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are also one of the better teams in the ACC, previously winning six-in-a-row before narrowly falling to Duke this past Saturday.
"This is one of the best teams in our league, and it's obvious," Kelsey said of Wake Forest. "It jumps out on tape just how talented they are. They have an older veteran team, they have a First-Team All-Conference player, and probably have another one as well."
Prior to their matchup with the Demon Deacons, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game at SMU, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Wake Forest, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)
