Guard Kobe Rodgers Officially Signs with Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed former College of Charleston guard Kobe Rodgers, the program announced Wednesday. He intends to redshirt the 2024-25 season.
Rodgers is now the ninth of 13 newcomers for the 2024-25 season to be officially announced by the Cardinals. He's the fifth today, following center Aly Khalifa, guard Koren Johnson, forward Aboubacar Traore and guard Chucky Hepburn. Guard Reyne Scott, center James Scott, guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. and guard J'Vonne Hadley were all officially signed on Tuesday.
“Kobe Rodgers has been a winning player at every level,” head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. “Every championship team has guys with Kobe’s character in its core. He is an incredibly efficient player who contributes to winning on both ends of the floor: a terrific defender with an offensive game that continues to develop. His athleticism jumps off the screen when you watch him. He's a great student and a fantastic human being.”
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard was Charleston's go-to backcourt bench option this past season, but also saw a handful of starts as well. Playing 31 games with 18 starts, he averaged 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and and a team-best 1.2 steals per game. He also shot an even 50.0 percent from the field, and was 18-of-40 (45.0 percent) on three-point attempts.
Rodgers was named to the All-CAA Tournament Team after averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games, helping Charleston win the CAA Championship. He also had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists against Alabama before having to be helped off the court with 4:07 left.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career in the Division II ranks with Nova Southeastern, helping the Sharks win the D2 title in 2023 as a sophomore. That season, he averaged 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals across 30 games.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. All 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, Kelsey has done a fantastic job of roster construction since his hiring on Mar. 28, bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect. Their transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to On3.
(Photo of Kobe Rodgers: James Snook - USA TODAY Sports)
