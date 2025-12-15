Louisville's Laura Ziegler Named ACC Co-Player of the Week

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior forward Laura Ziegler was named ACC Co-Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday afternoon. Ziegler led the Cards in a 2-0 week with wins over Ball State and No. 12/11 North Carolina.

Ziegler averaged a team-best 16.0 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game in the two Louisville victories. She shot 10-for-21 (47.6%) from the floor, 4-for-7 (57.1%) from three and 8-for-8 (100%) from the line. The Cards were the only team in the ACC this past week with two wins over opponents with eight or more wins on the season.

In the win on Sunday over No. 12/11 North Carolina, Ziegler led the team with 17 points and eight rebounds and was 3-for-4 from behind the arc. Ziegler recorded two assists and zero turnovers over 42 minutes of game action. Ziegler went 2-for-2 from the line in the overtime period to clinch the ranked road win for the Cards.

In the win over Ball State on Wednesday, Ziegler tallied 15 points and had five rebounds. She was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line and is 28-for-30 (93.3%) from the charity stripe for the season. Ziegler has scored in double figures eight times this season and has tallied five rebounds or more in 10 games this year.

Ziegler and the Cardinals will be back in action on Wednesday, December 17, as they host Eastern Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards and Colonels will square off at 6 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on ACC Network.

