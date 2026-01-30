Louisville Cruises Past Stanford to Win 13th Straight

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

STANFORD, Calif. — The No. 7 Louisville women's basketball team (20-3, 10-0 ACC) left no doubt in its 84-66 win over Stanford (15-7, 4-5 ACC) Thursday night at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinals had five players in double figures as they won its 20th game of the season. Louisville has won 20 or more games in 16-straight seasons, the fourth longest active streak in the country.

It was another balanced effort for the Cards, as they had five players in double figures and six players scored nine points or more. Laura Ziegler had one of her best games of the year with a team-high 22 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Mackenly Randolph had a career high 14 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Skylar Jones (11 points), Tajianna Roberts (10 points) andElif Istanbulluoglu (10 points) rounded out the Cards in double figures. Roberts led the team with four assists on the night. Louisville forced 22 turnovers from the Cardinal and had 10 steals, led by a team-high three from Imari Berry.

Randolph was on fire to start the game, wasting no time to make an impact for the Cards. She hit the first shot of the game, a three in the corner, to put the Cards in front. Randolph finished the first quarter 3-for-3 from behind the arc as the Cards held a 22-15 lead after one.

The Cardinals shooting came alive in the second quarter as they shot over 50% for the quarter. Randolph reached double digits early in the quarter and sparked a 9-0 run for the Cards. Roberts scored five-straight points during the run and forced Stanford to burn a timeout. The Cardinals went into halftime hitting six of their last seven shots as they took a 48-30 lead into the break.

The Cards came out of the half slow and scored just one point over the first four minutes of the third. Ziegler started to pick it up for the Cards, as she scored five-straight points to reach double figures, and got the Louisville offense going in the second half. Ziegler kept going and scored 10-straight points for the Cards during the third to keep their double-digit lead. The Cards scored the last seven points in the frame and took a 63-46 lead into the fourth.

The Cardinals put the game out of reach in the fourth, thanks to a 12-0 run, to build the lead to the largest of the night at 27. Then, the Cardinals put in their bench to get some minutes as the game came to a close.

The Cardinals continue its west coast swing this weekend before heading back to Louisville. The Cardinals are set to face off with Cal on Sunday, February 1. The Cards and Golden Bears will square off at 2 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on the CW.

