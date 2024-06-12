2025 Forward London Jemison Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey and a couple assistants are currently attending the NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp down in Orlando, Fla., and one of the Class of 2025 prospects participating has caught their eye.
Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More forward London Jemison announced Tuesday night that he has been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. Jemison is now up to 20 offers, with Alabama, Syracuse, Villanova, Virginia and others also in the fold.
A consensus four-star prospect across the four major recruiting services, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound power forward comes in as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Connecticut, and the No. 48 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.
Jemison has had a great showcase on the offseason summer circuits so far. On top of standing out early at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp, he has been a playmaker for Expressions Elite out on the Nike EYBL circuit. In 15 games, he is averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Jemison started his high school career at West Hatford (Conn.) Northwest Catholic before transferring to St. Thomas More last summer. During his final year at Northwest Catholic, Jemison averaged 17.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
He is now the 16th Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, with most offers coming in the last two months following Kelsey's hiring.
(Photo of London Jemison: David G. Whitham - CT Insider)
