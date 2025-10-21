Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit London Johnson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is finally on the board in the Class of 2026, securing a commitment from former NBA G-League guard London Johnson.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: London Johnson
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 181 pounds
School: Maine Red Claws (NBA G-League)
Top Offers: N/A
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Highlights:
Frame: A lot of the upside that Johnson possessed coming out of high school was partially dependent on him building out his frame. Fortunately, the 21-year-old has come a long way since. He has roughly 15-20 more pounds on him since his high school days, and has some really good upper body muscle tone - especially in his arms. He also has some good height for a point guard, and a decent wingspan to boot.
Athleticism: Considering the progress he has made when it comes to developing his physique, his athleticism has improved with it. He moves very well in the open floor on both ends of the court thanks to his quick footwork, has a very good vertical, and possesses well above average strength for a point guard.
Instincts: Watching his film from the G-League, Johnson definitely fits the mold of a score-first point guard. He looks to go on the attack more often than not, and he has a good double move that can help give him space when a clear lane to the basket isn't there. Johnson handles contact in the paint and on the drive very well for a one guard, and he isn't afraid to get vertical in the process. He possesses an incredibly crafty double clutch even when defense is tight, and finishes well with both hands - although he does have some inconsistency in his finishing ability. Johnson isn't just a downhill scorer, as he's actually a three-level scorer. He has a set of very good stepback and midrange pullup jumpers - the latter especially on the pick and roll. Johnson has also shown high upside as a three-point shooter, as he does well at both catch-and-shoot and pullup threes, and can hit them anywhere on the arc. As a a passer, he has good vision (especially with inlet passes) and a lot of playmaking upset because of it, but he can be turnover prone at times.
Polish: As far as his actual jumpshot goes, it's fundamentally sound. It has a high release point, and Johnson is fairly quick to get the ball out. Thanks to his attack-heavy mindset, Johnson is a great asset in transition offense - whether that be on or off the ball. As the primary ball handler, he is very shifty with the ball in his hands, and does an excellent job at not turning it over on the dribble. He has the intangibles to shine as a rebounder, but has shown to be below average in this department thus far. Defensively, he is a pest and does a good job at disrupting passing lanes and shot attempts for his size - he just needs to continue honing this skill.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is very good depth addition for Louisville. While more of a combo guard than a true point guard, Johnson is good three-level scorer, and has still-unrealized playmaking and defensive upside. While not expected to be a massive contributor to Louisville's backcourt in 2026-27, once he gets on campus and gets ingratiated with the program, he has the ability to carve out a role in year three under Pat Kelsey.
