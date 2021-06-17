Report: Louisville Adds Detroit to 2021-22 Schedule

The Titans are the latest non-conference opponent added to the Cardinals’ schedule next season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added Detroit to their 2021-22 schedule and will face them at the KFC Yum! Center, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

A date was not mentioned by Rothstein, nor could a Louisville spokesperson confirm the news to Louisville Report.

This past season, the Titans went just 12-10 and 10-6 in the Horizon League under third year head coach Mike Davis. They went 1-1 in the conference tournament, winning 83-73 vs. Robert Morris but losing 70-69 to Northern Kentucky.

Slowly but surely, Louisville's non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season is starting to take shape. They will host Navy on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and travel to Western Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 18, as well as Kentucky, although a date has not yet announced for the latter.

The Cardinals will also play a yet to be named opponent as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and are reportedly taking part in the 2021 Empire Classic and 2021 Cable Beach Championship.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

