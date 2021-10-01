Louisville Receives Amended Notice of Allegations from NCAA

Allegations stemming from the Dino Gaudio extortion attempt were included in their existing NOA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville has received an amended version of their Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that was issued in May of 2020, the university announced Friday.

The NOA, which originally included allegations stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme, was amended to include additional allegations that arose from the extortion attempt by former assistant Dino Gaudio.

Allegations from both instances will be combined into the ongoing IARP case against the program.

"Once thoroughly reviewed, we will respond in the best interests of the University of Louisville and the Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball program," the university said in a statement. "The University does not determine the dates or the timeline of the IARP process. Realistically, we are preparing for this process to continue through Spring of 2022."

In the amended NOA, four new Level II allegations were brought forth:

Members of the institution’s men’s basketball staff violated NCAA Bylaws by allowing graduate assistants, managers and non-coaching staff members with sport-specific responsibilities to participate in impermissible on-court activities with current men’s basketball student athletes.

Members of the institution’s men’s basketball staff violated NCAA Bylaws by producing and showing, playing, or providing personalized recruiting videos and recruiting aids to prospective men’s basketball student-athletes containing the names, pictures and/or likenesses of the prospective men’s basketball student-athletes.

Chris Mack (Mack), the current head men's basketball coach, is presumed responsible for the violations detailed in (the previous two allegations) and did not rebut the presumption of responsibility. Specifically, Mack did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance due to his personal involvement in the violations and/or the impermissible conduct being done at his direction.

(The previous three allegations) is a head coach responsibility violation and compromised the integrity of the NCAA Collegiate Model.

In total, the program now faces one Level I violation (severe breach of conduct) and six Level II violations (significant breach of violations). The university has 90 days to send an amended response to the NOA.

This story may be updated.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Sam Upshaw Jr - Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

