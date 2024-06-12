Louisville Working on Adding Future Home-and-Home Series with Memphis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It appears that the new regime with the Louisville men's basketball program is working on rekindling an old rivalry.
Assistant coach Brian Kloman revealed on a Twitter space with fans Tuesday night that the program is actively working on getting together a multi-year series with Memphis starting with the 2025-26 season.
"Next year, we're working really hard on a four-year series with Memphis. ... Josh and I are both working heavy on that game, and starting a series with those guys for next year," Kloman said. "No promises, but we are working towards it for sure."
Louisville and Memphis are former longtime conference rivals, stemming from their shared time in the Missouri Valley Conference, Metro Conference and Conference-USA. The two have faced off 90 times since their very first matchup back in 1949, with the Cardinals holding a 54-36 advantage in the all-time series.
However, since Louisville's departure for the Big East in 2005, the two schools have played just five times. The most recent showdown came on Dec. 16, 2017 at Madison Square Garden, with the Cardinals winning 81-72 in the Gothem Classic.
Memphis is currently led by Tigers legend Penny Hardaway, who is entering his seventh season as the head coach. He sports a 133-62 overall record in six years at his alma mater, and has made the NCAA Tournament twice. He also won the NIT back in 2021.
Louisville is entering a brand new era of men's basketball starting with the upcoming 2024-25 season. Kenny Payne was fired following a disastrous two-year stint as the head coach, with the Cardinals bringing in Charleston's Pat Kelsey to replace him.
Since Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, roster construction has been full speed ahead. All 12 scholarship players from Louisville's 2023-24 roster entered the portal after Payne was fired, but Kelsey is bringing in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect for year one at the helm. His portal class ranks No. 1 nationally, according to On3.
(Photo via Nicole Sweet - USA TODAY Sports)
