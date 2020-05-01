Louisville Report
Chris Mack & John Brannen announce that Louisville will play at Cincinnati

Matthew McGavic

The rivalry has been renewed, at least for now according to the head coaches involved.

Using a Twitter exchange, Louisville head coach Chris Mack and Cincinnati head coach John Brannen announced that the Cardinals will travel to the Queen City to take on the Bearcats next season on Friday, Nov. 13 at Fifth Third Bank arena.

Louisville has faced Cincinnati more so than any other school in their program's history, playing a total of 99 times while holding a 56-43 advantage over their Ohio Valley counterparts. They last played in 2014, resulting in 58-57 victory at Fifth Third Arena, thanks to a buzzer beater from All-American guard Russ Smith.

This was one of many rivalries across college athletics lost to conference realignment in the mid-2010's. It was put on an indefinite hiatus once the Cards bolted to the Atlantic Coast Conference starting with the 2014-15 academic year, leaving the Bearcats in the American Athletic Conference.

It had previously been reported that Louisville was set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Camp Lejeune, NC as part of the Armed Forces Classic on Nov. 13, however the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have jeopardized the event and the status of it remains unknown. A University of Louisville spokesman could not confirm the existence of a game agreement between Louisville and Cincinnati to Louisville Report.

However if what Mack and Brannan is true, it is only fitting that the 100th meeting between the Cardinals and Bearcats happen on a Friday the 13th.

