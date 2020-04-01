Louisville Report
Report: Louisville will face Oklahoma State in 2020 Armed Forces Classic

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball team will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys as part of the 2020 Armed Forces Classic, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The game will be played at the Marine Corps Base Camp in Lejeune, North Carolina on Nov. 13, 2020.

Louisville's non-conference schedule is starting to take shape for the 2020-21 college basketball season, as they now know seven of their non-conference opponents. The Cardinals will tipoff the season at the KFC Yum! Center against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and will also play the Navy Midshipmen & Kentucky Wildcats at home as well. Louisville will also head out west on Nov. 20-22 to face the Arkansas Razorbacks, Colorado State Rams and San Francisco Dons as part of the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is their second time participating in the Armed Forces Classic. Louisville defeated Minnesota 81-66 on Nov. 14 for the 2014 iteration of the Armed Forces Classic on Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen. 

The Cardinals are 3-1 all time vs. Oklahoma State and last faced them on Mar. 21, 1993 in the NCAA Tournament, winning 78-63. This past season, the Cowboys went 18-14 and 7-11 in the Big Ten under 3rd year head coach Mike Boynton, Jr.

