Watch: Chris Mack, Matt Cross Preview Pitt

The Cardinals are returning to Louisville for their first home game of the new year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have spent New Years away from home, but their business trip to Atlanta was still a successful one, as they took down Georgia Tech in their first game of the new year.

It wasn't a game won easily, as Louisville's eight-point lead got to as little as one in the final minute. Forward Matt Cross secured a crucial steal with 28 seconds left, then Noah Locke and Malik Williams each hit a free throw to put the Yellow Jackets away, 67-64.

"We got back on defense knowing that we can't let (Jordan) Usher or (Michael) Devoe beat us. That was the emphasis of the whole game," Cross said. "To me, it was really when they get the ball, they come down knowing that they're gonna want to take that final shot, and their coach is going go to them for the final shot."

Louisville now returns home to face Pitt, who at 5-8, is one of the worst teams in high-major college basketball. Despite this, they are still an extremely physical and tough team to play against, and boast a solid scorer in big man John Hugley

"I don't worry about what their record is. I know who they are, and how they're playing now," head coach Chris Mack said. "Every year that I've been in the league, they've been a team that prides themselves on on toughness, they show it on the glass. ... We're gonna have to be solid with the ball, and know what our purpose is on offense - whether it's zone or man - and execute to get a really good shot.

Prior to the matchup, Mack and Cross took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Georgia Tech, previewed the upcoming game against Pitt, and more.

Below are their videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Chris Mack

Forward Matt Cross

(Photo of Chris Mack, Matt Cross: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter