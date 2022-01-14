Watch: Chris Mack, Dre Davis Preview Pitt

The Cardinals are heading to the Steel City for a rematch with the Panthers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After an undefeated start to conference play, the Louisville men's basketball program has hit a skid as of late.

Taking on NC State in a rematch of their conference opener, the Cardinals were only able to muster 11 points from their starting lineup, while simultaneously allowing the Wolfpack to shoot over 56 percent. The 79-63 loss at home sent Louisville stumbling to a 4-2 record in ACC play, as well as handed the Cardinals their first losing streak of the season.

The message (after NC State) was simple, we have to be better," head coach Chris Mack said. "We have to be better and all areas. We've hammered the defensive end, which I think has been plaguing our team here as of late ... and it has to it has to rectify itself. We have to be much better on that on the floor with our communication, with our energy, and that's been the focus."

Louisville has another rematch coming up in their next game, as they are traveling to the Steel City to take on Pitt. The Cardinals and Panthers squared off at the KFC Yum! Center less than two week ago back on Jan. 5, with Louisville pulling out a 75-72 win.

"We kind of know their game scheme, kind of know what they like to go to, other strengths and weaknesses," forward Dre Davis said. "Obviously, we can watch our game film, see what we did wrong in areas that we can fix moving forward, as well as the things that we did good, too."

Prior to the matchup, Mack and Davis took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against NC State, previewed the upcoming game against Pitt, discussed the team's overall inconsistencies, and more.

