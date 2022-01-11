Skip to main content

Watch: Chris Mack, El Ellis Preview NC State

The Cardinals return home for a rematch with the Wolfpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have suffered their first loss in ACC play to snap a three-game win streak, but they weren't going to go down without a fight.

Trailing by 14 in the second half down at Florida State, the Cardinals were able to get the game back to within a single possession in the final five minutes. Unfortunately, they still were unable to escape Tallahassee with a victory, falling 79-70 to the home Noles.

"When you get down like that, you know have to get something going," guard El Ellis said. "We all looked at each other and was like, "We got to get something rolling." We're not trying to go out and have a game like that. Everybody just had to come together, try get stops, get good offensive possessions, and that's what we tried to do."

Now the Cardinals are returning home to the KFC Yum! Center, where they will be hosting NC State for a rematch of their ACC opener. Despite a recent slide by the Wolfpack, head coach Chris Mack is still expecting a tough challenge.

"They play the same way," he said. "They play on the defensive end very disruptive, on the offensive end they look to get out and transition. They have a lot of players that are really good with the ball, and they use their five men to sort of free those guys up."

Prior to the matchup, Mack and Ellis took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Florida State, previewed the upcoming game against NC State, Ellis' progression over the course of the season, and more.

Read More

Below are their videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Chris Mack

Guard El Ellis

(Photo of Chris Mack, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

