Head Coach Chris Mack, Guard Carlik Jones Talk Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While is was not pretty, the Louisville men's basketball found themselves back in the win column. Traveling up to the Steel City for the second-half of a two game road trip, the Cardinals were able to escape with a 64-54 victory over Pitt in their ACC opener.

Next up for Louisville (5-1, 1-0 ACC), they return home for their annual Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Before the Cardinals host the Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center, head coach Chris Mack and graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones took time to meet with the media. They discussed their win over Pitt, and their upcoming matchup against Kentucky.

Below is the transcript from their press conference as well as the video:

Head Coach Chris Mack

(On what he's expecting from Kentucky)

I'm expecting a team that plays extremely hard on the defensive end, is long, is athletic, that makes some mistakes, but makes up for them by deflecting passes and blocking shots, and playing with a ton of effort. That's what I'm expecting.



(On if having the road game vs. Wisconsin and the ACC opener vs. Pitt beforehand helped the team for the Kentucky game)

I just think every game is a new experience. Every opportunity for our young guys to gain game experience, to both make mistakes and be successful, helps them become veterans, become older. They may need to grow up. It was a humbling game at Wisconsin. We certainly had a lot of moving pieces, and there were a lot of variables that came into play, but the bottom line is we did a lot of things poorly. It's up to our team to figure out how to correct those. It's up to our coaching staff to figure out how to be better. We continue to stay the course, continue to try to improve. I thought we made some good strides at Pitt, but they're not Wisconsin, and Kentucky is a whole different animal in the way that they play, and the challenge they present. We're going to have to draw off our experiences, both positive and negative, and be better on Saturday if we expect to win.



(On preparing for a rivalry game with no fans)

Well I think our players, and quite honestly their players, I can't speak for them, know about this game if you follow college basketball at all. It's part of the reason that you came to a place like Louisville, or come to Kentucky, is because you want to play in games that people watch all around the country, and people have an interest in. That's not going to change what happens between the lines on Saturday. I'm disappointed for both fan bases. There's a lot to be disappointed, not just in sporting events, but just how we've all had to live here over the last 8-9 months. We all understand that, that's why we're doing a zoom call today. But it's an adjustment. I've said it before and I'll say it again, if it was only one team or one program that had to make an adjustment and everybody else got to play differently, then it'd be unfair. But that's not the case.



(On if the experience in Louisville's backcourt gives them an advantage)

I don't know if we have that much experience. I mean, David (Johnson) played 57 seconds last year, and gave up a three in our zone. And Carlik (Jones) has never played Kentucky. Certainly, I've got older players, and they're going to have to make experienced type plays for us to win. We expect them to. Dave has to cut down on his turnovers, our whole team does. The careless ones that we have where we step out of bounds, you know I checked after the game and the court was regulation at Pitt. They didn't put down some high school lines, and we just didn't recognize that. It was a regulation court, and we stepped out three times. I've never seen that in basketball before. So hopefully that was an exception to the rule.



(On Kentucky head coach John Calipari's "offer" to postpone the game because of no fans)

It's not true, it's just Cal being funny.

(On the one area where he wants his team do well in against Kentucky)

I think on the offensive end, it would be better taking care of the basketball. The careless turnovers. Turnovers that - an experienced player, they have context of what's happening in the game. If we've had two turnovers in a row, that's not the time that you try to punch a gap when there's a couple players in there and make a play early in the shot clock. Now that leads to three turnovers in a row. Experienced teams don't do that, and we're not experienced at times. So we have to learn from those mistakes and not repeat them in the future.

On the defensive end, there are a lot of challenges. I think starts with (Wake Forest transfer Olivier) Sarr in the middle. He gave us problems last year, and we had two experienced post players in Malik (Williams) and Steven (Enoch) a year ago, and he gave us problems. Now we have two freshmen. We have to do what we need to do to make it a hard game on him. I think that we have to keep them, as best we can, out of the open court. That goes hand in hand with, 'how are you taking care of the basketball? What kind of offense are you running?' that leads to predictable shots for us, so that we can have good floor bounce, and offensive rebound at the same time - not let them get out in the open court. Then we have to make sure that we keep individual matchups and challenges in front of us as best we can, because they have elite burst with the ball, and we need to be able to step in and take charges.



(On Carlik Jones' progress in getting his conditioning back up)

I think Carlik did an incredible job (vs. Pitt) for a guy that hadn't practiced for so long, and was in the return to play progression to get to the point that he could play the minutes that he did on Tuesday. I think it's - we all, as we all try to get in shape no matter what age we are, the harder you push yourself, then the easier it is the next time to do the same thing that you did the day before. He's getting in better shape. I think his stamina and his wind will be much greater on Saturday than it was on Tuesday, and that'd be a good thing for both he and our team.

Guard Carlik Jones

(On the progressions from coming back from COVID-19 protocols and how he felt in the game vs. Pitt)

It's new. Sitting out due to COVID, and returning, and just trying to basically try to work back to where I was. It was a little rough start. I'm just, condition-wise, not really able to get out and run, or workout and stuff like that. It kind of sent me back in the conditioning area. It's a process. Trying to get in more and more shape each day. It's been a pretty good process. And the Pitt game, I felt good. I felt like myself, but also a tad bit winded, just because being my first game back. But other than that, I felt pretty good.

(On how he feels now after the game vs. Pitt, and his thoughts on being a part of the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry)

I'm just glad to get to be able to play against Pitt, and get that game out of the way, honestly, with it being my first game back. Then as far as the rivalry, to be honest, I didn't know - I knew that was a thing. I knew it was a big thing. But I didn't know much about it before getting here. Once I got here, having conversations with my teammates and seeing on social media how crazy you know the fans are for both programs, is definitely huge. Definitely something I am glad to be a part of, and I'm looking forward to.



(On what stands out about Kentucky's backcourt)

I just realize that they're a talented group of guys. I haven't really got to see much, but as today and the rest of the week go on, I will be learning more about them, watching film on them. But I definitely respect those guys, and they're definitely talented over there.



(On what gives them the best chance to win vs. Kentucky)

Just how motivated we are. Just how motivated we are to play once again together. Just knowing how hard we play for one another, and how hard we got each other's back. I think we'll (do) enough.



(On what areas they need to excel in vs. Kentucky to win)

It always starts on the defensive end. Keeping the ball out of the paint, forcing tough shots, and definitely boxing out and owning the glass. It will be definitely where we will start to try to put us in a position to win.



(On if rivalry games feels different, and how you reign in your emotions during them)

It definitely is a different feeling, because sometimes there's more behind it. As far as this rivalry, I know that both teams really want to win. Both teams really kind of want bragging rights. It's hard, but it's also doable, as far as with the feelings. Just going in, you have to treat it like a regular game. You have to treat it like a normal basketball game going. Can't let your emotions really get to you, because it can cost you, it can hurt you, or it can sometimes help, but I don't think that's the chance you will want to take. Usually I just think you should go in with the same mentality with every game, and do what your team does best.



(On what it means to have Josh Nickelberry back)

It's great having Josh back. During the preseason, and you know started the season, the whole team's kind of just waiting, and praying, and sticking with him through the tough time. Being patient for him to return, and now he's finally back. It's a great feeling to have him on the floor. He's always in practice and with the team, and encouraging us and talking to us. But to actually have him on the floor now back with us, is a definitely a good thing - a great thing. What he brings to the team, I believe is just, he plays hard on both ends. He just shoots the ball very well, he talks, and he's a great teammate. It's all we can ask for.



(On if the team talks about how much Kentucky has dominated the series over the last decade)

We know about it, with Kentucky winning the last few. But, I wouldn't say we talk about it a lot. I know we want to win. I know we're gonna prepare for (it), we're gonna be ready for it, but I don't think we really talk about it much as far as that. We just want to win. We'll be ready.



(On David Johnson's development)

Things that jumped out to me was just how, for one, just how willing he is to learn. How willing he is to work and get better at the things he do (well) and things he lack in. He's just all-around good player. I think he's improved in his shooting, and just being the best version of him. I think he's really starting to find himself, and found his value and what he's really capable of. It's a good sign.

