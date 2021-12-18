Louisville F/C Malik Williams Out vs. Western Kentucky

The fifth year big man leads the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - When Louisville takes the floor against in-state rival Western Kentucky, they will be doing so without one of their top players.

Forward/center Malik Williams will not be unavailable for the contest against the Hilltoppers, a school spokesman told Louisville Report. The spokesman did not state the reason, but did add that the Cardinals have an unspecified player in COVID protocols.

The fifth-year big man had a slow start to the season, but has since rounded into form. Over Louisville’s last seven games, Williams is averaging just shy of a double-double, putting up 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Voted as a 2021-22 preseason All-ACC Second Team selection, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native is averaging 10.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game so far this season, leading the Cardinals in both categories. He has started all ten of Louisville’s games this year minus the season-opener.

The co-captain is coming off of a pair of lower body injuries sustained over the last two seasons. Thanks to a right foot and left ankle injury - both of which were aggravated at least once - Williams saw the court in just three games last season, prompting his decision to return for one final year at Louisville.

Tipoff between the Hilltoppers and Cardinals is set for 3:00 p.m. EST on CBS.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter