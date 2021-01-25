Louisville Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Rescheduled

The Atlantic Coast Conference also confirmed a report that the game vs. Boston College is postponed, and that the matchup at Clemson has been moved up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - On top of confirming a report that Saturday’s home rematch vs. Boston College has been postponed, and that the Cardinals’ road matchup vs. Clemson has been moved up, the Atlantic Coast Conference also added a previously postponed game back on the schedule for the Louisville men’s basketball program.

The league announced that Louisville’s home contest against Georgia Tech, which had been previously scheduled for Jan. 9 before getting postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Yellow Jackets, will now take place on Monday, Feb. 1 at 2:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

The game will be the first half of a double-header at the KFC Yum! Center, with the No. 1 Louisville women’s basketball program set to host No. 2 NC State later that day at 7:00 p.m. EST. That matchup will be televised on ESPN2.

As you can imagine, the postponement of Saturday's game against Boston College follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Eagles.

The newly-rescheduled road matchup with Clemson will tipoff on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 9:00 p.m EST, and be televised on your regional sports network, or Fox Sports South in Louisville. That game was previously scheduled to be the penultimate game of the regular season on Wednesday, Mar. 3 before getting moved up by the ACC this morning.

Two other revisions have also occurred on the schedule. The Cardinals' game against Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 17 will now start at 6:30 p.m. EST and be televised on the ACC Network, a half hour earlier than its originally scheduled tip time. The game at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST will also be televised by the ACC Network after originally planned for an ESPN/ESPN2 telecast.

After the latest set of schedule changes, two games remain to be rescheduled for Louisville: their home games against both Boston College and NC State.

Following their 70-65 win over Duke this past Saturday, Louisville sits at 10-3 on the season with a 5-2 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

