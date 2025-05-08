Louisville Announces Six-Year Series with Memphis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long-standing rivalry between the Louisville and Memphis men's basketball programs, which had been largely dormant over the last two decades, is now officially back on an annual basis.
The Cardinals and Tigers have agreed to a six-year series that will start with the upcoming 2025-26 season, the program announced Thursday.
The first game of the renewed rivalry will take place on Dec. 13 at the KFC Yum! Center, with tip-off time and TV designation being announced at a later date. The 2026-27 iteration will be held at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, with venues for the remaining four games "still being finalized."
Memphis is now the fourth known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2025-26 season. The Cardinals will host Kentucky on Nov. 11, take on Indiana on Dec. 6 from Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis, then travel to Tennessee on Dec. 16.
The Cardinals will also play a yet-to-be-named opponent as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, and are also in talks with St. John's regarding a home-and-home series - although that has yet to be finalized.
Louisville and Memphis are former longtime conference rivals, stemming from their shared time in the Missouri Valley Conference, Metro Conference and Conference USA. The two have faced off 90 times since their very first matchup back in 1949, with the Cardinals holding a 54-36 advantage in the all-time series.
However, since Louisville's departure for the Big East in 2005, the two schools have played just five times. The most recent showdown came on Dec. 16, 2017 at Madison Square Garden, with the Cardinals winning 81-72 in the Gotham Classic.
Memphis is currently led by Tigers legend Penny Hardaway, who is coming off of his seventh season as the head coach. He sports a 162-68 overall record in six years at his alma mater, including a 29-6 mark this past season. He has taken Memphis to the NCAA Tournament three times, and also won the NIT back in 2021.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
