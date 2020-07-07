Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville airs on the side of caution after positive COVID-19 tests

samdraut

Caution was a priority when two Louisville men’s basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.

The University announced July 7 that all voluntary activities are suspended for two weeks for the team following the positive tests.

“We are in a cautious state,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “One of the individuals feels fine today. The other one still has symptoms.”

The school didn’t release the names of the men’s basketball players that tested positive for COVID-19, but it was the first time any student-athlete or coach has been confirmed with COVID-19 and announced by the University.

Student-athletes receive COVID-19 tests each week on Wednesdays.

The men’s basketball players that tested positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and supported.

“From here, we will monitor them and get them food services, all the things they need to get them back to good health,” Tyra said. “We will take all the necessary precautions.”

Louisville men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack and Tyra didn’t feel pressured to get players back in the gym following the positive tests.

Tyra wants the campus health to go through its protocol of contact tracing.

“My concern was if you went back to Thursday when they had an open gym and they are out there scrimmaging, you could have people in the facility that might be around the players,” Tyra said. “That was my concern, the reason to take a timeout.”

Student-athletes and coaches are able to get COVID-19 test results back within several hours, which Tyra says will hopefully prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have taken the necessary precautions,” Tyra said. “We are certainly happy with the processes when these instances arise because they will.”

Despite the temporary suspension of voluntary activities for the men’s basketball team, all the athletic facilities remain open for the student-athletes on campus that now tally to around 275.

Louisville will continue its phase return to campus that plans to have all student-athletes back on campus by early August.

Tyra said Louisville is comfortable with its protocols and procedures that are put in place, but wants to continue to educate student-athletes on best practices to avoid COVID-19.

“We have to be thoughtful about these kids,” Tyra said. “There down time is going to be going to the Thornton’s Academic Center or being in a player’s lounge or being in their apartment or dorm. All that you can do is educate them on being thoughtful.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Russ Yeast made stronger from rehab process

Louisville safety suffered a season-ending injury against Syracuse last fall

samdraut

Asia Durr Opts Out of 2020 WNBA Season

After testing positive for COVID-19 last month, former Louisville women's basketball guard Asia Durr has chosen not to play her second season with the New York Liberty.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football's 2020 Preseason Depth Chart Unveiled

The 2020 college football season might be up in the air, but the Louisville Cardinals already seem to have figured out who their starters are.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities due to COVID-19

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has temporarily suspended all voluntary activities after two members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Jawon Pass playing confident, throwing well

Quarterback returning from toe surgery that ended his 2019 season

samdraut

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 6, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville women's soccer adjusting to new offseason

Half of Louisville women's soccer roster is on campus and participating in workouts

samdraut

An Updated Look at Louisville Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Board

With head coach Chris Mack being fairly active on the 2022 recruiting trail recently, let's take a look at all the prospects currently on the board for the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 CB Duce Chestnut

The four-star prospect from New Jersey includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

The three-star prospect from Georgia has updated his list of top schools, with Louisville Football still in the running.

Matthew McGavic