Louisville airs on the side of caution after positive COVID-19 tests

Caution was a priority when two Louisville men’s basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.

The University announced July 7 that all voluntary activities are suspended for two weeks for the team following the positive tests.

“We are in a cautious state,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “One of the individuals feels fine today. The other one still has symptoms.”

The school didn’t release the names of the men’s basketball players that tested positive for COVID-19, but it was the first time any student-athlete or coach has been confirmed with COVID-19 and announced by the University.

Student-athletes receive COVID-19 tests each week on Wednesdays.

The men’s basketball players that tested positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and supported.

“From here, we will monitor them and get them food services, all the things they need to get them back to good health,” Tyra said. “We will take all the necessary precautions.”

Louisville men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack and Tyra didn’t feel pressured to get players back in the gym following the positive tests.

Tyra wants the campus health to go through its protocol of contact tracing.

“My concern was if you went back to Thursday when they had an open gym and they are out there scrimmaging, you could have people in the facility that might be around the players,” Tyra said. “That was my concern, the reason to take a timeout.”

Student-athletes and coaches are able to get COVID-19 test results back within several hours, which Tyra says will hopefully prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have taken the necessary precautions,” Tyra said. “We are certainly happy with the processes when these instances arise because they will.”

Despite the temporary suspension of voluntary activities for the men’s basketball team, all the athletic facilities remain open for the student-athletes on campus that now tally to around 275.

Louisville will continue its phase return to campus that plans to have all student-athletes back on campus by early August.

Tyra said Louisville is comfortable with its protocols and procedures that are put in place, but wants to continue to educate student-athletes on best practices to avoid COVID-19.

“We have to be thoughtful about these kids,” Tyra said. “There down time is going to be going to the Thornton’s Academic Center or being in a player’s lounge or being in their apartment or dorm. All that you can do is educate them on being thoughtful.”