Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities due to COVID-19

Matthew McGavic

The Louisville men's basketball program has temporarily put a halt to all voluntary activities for two weeks after two members have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), per a release from the University.

"The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended all men's basketball voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted. We look forward to a resumption of men's basketball activities in the near future."

The school did not release the names of those who have tested positive for the virus.

They are the first players or coaches in any Louisville sport to be officially confirmed by the University to have tested positive for COVID-19. In late May it was reported that a member of the football support staff had tested posted, but the school did not confirm the news.

Louisville is currently is phase three of their plan to return student-athletes to campus, with the remaining football student-athletes making their way back to campus on July 7 and preparing to begin voluntary physical activity on July 13.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Jawon Pass playing confident, throwing well

Quarterback returning from toe surgery that ended his 2019 season

samdraut

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 6, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville women's soccer adjusting to new offseason

Half of Louisville women's soccer roster is on campus and participating in workouts

samdraut

An Updated Look at Louisville Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Board

With head coach Chris Mack being fairly active on the 2022 recruiting trail recently, let's take a look at all the prospects currently on the board for the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 CB Duce Chestnut

The four-star prospect from New Jersey includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

The three-star prospect from Georgia has updated his list of top schools, with Louisville Football still in the running.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 RB Gi'Bran Payne

The four-star prospect from Cincinnati includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Jeffrey Bassa

The three-star safety from Utah includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Changes to recruiting could come for women's basketball

Jeff Walz says Zoom calls allow recruits to meet the entire coaching staff

samdraut

Notebook: Louisville women's soccer transitioning to July

Louisville head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes shares her thoughts as the Cardinals return to campus

samdraut