Louisville Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities due to COVID-19

The Louisville men's basketball program has temporarily put a halt to all voluntary activities for two weeks after two members have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), per a release from the University.

"The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended all men's basketball voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted. We look forward to a resumption of men's basketball activities in the near future."

The school did not release the names of those who have tested positive for the virus.

They are the first players or coaches in any Louisville sport to be officially confirmed by the University to have tested positive for COVID-19. In late May it was reported that a member of the football support staff had tested posted, but the school did not confirm the news.

Louisville is currently is phase three of their plan to return student-athletes to campus, with the remaining football student-athletes making their way back to campus on July 7 and preparing to begin voluntary physical activity on July 13.

