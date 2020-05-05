Meet Mike Glazier: the man leading Louisville's latest case vs. the NCAA

If the response from University of Louisville officials regarding the NCAA's Notice of Allegations against them wasn't enough to convince you that they were preparing for a fight, who they hired to lead the case against them will.

On Monday, Louisville received one Level I and three Level II allegations stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi stated that while the school would accept responsibility for allegations in which they agree with, they "will not hesitate to push back" ones they believed were not factually correct.

Who the university hired in their case against the NCAA assures that these were not empty words.

In a teleconference with reporters Monday, Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced that Mike Glazier of the Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm would represent the University during the process.

Per his profile on the BSK website, his practice is "concentrated on the representation of colleges, universities, athletics conferences, associations and individuals in NCAA infractions, eligibility and compliance-related matters," and has more than 100 clients at NCAA athletic programs.

If his track record is any indicator, it is expected that he will not take the same approach that Chuck Smrt took in 2016. Not only that, but he has had success doing it.

When the University of North Carolina was facing academic fraud allegations regarding their men's basketball program, Glazier and his firm was hired to represent them. He successfully led a defense against the NCAA, and no penalties were levied against the Tar Heels.

As far as involvement with Louisville goes, this is not Glazier's first rodeo. When Louisville's men's basketball program was facing a postseason ban in 1998, then-Athletic Director Tom Jurich hired Glazier to represent them. He did what few have accomplished, and successfully had the postseason ban overturned by arguing that Louisville had not received adequate notice of a major violation, or what the NCAA called a "procedural error."

“It was pretty bleak,” Jurich told The Columbia Missourian in 2019. “I don’t think anybody ever thought it would be overturned. But I followed Mike’s (Glazier) lead. Mike was very aggressive, and he always felt very strong about his cases.”

Both Dr. Bendapudi and Tyra have made it abundantly clear that they intend to fight allegations they believe are not correct. If the university has a puncher's chance at avoiding any penalties levied by the NCAA, they hired the right man for the job.

