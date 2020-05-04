Louisville Report
Dr. Bendapudi: "We will not hesitate to push back" against NCAA NOA

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Monday, and UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi is fully prepared to fight the NCAA. At least where it is merited.

She stated in a teleconference with reporters that while the school would accept responsibility for allegations in which they agree with, they would not be hesitant to dispute those they believed were not factually correct.

"We accept responsibility for violations that we are in agreement with, if they are based on undisputed facts" Bendapudi said. "But we will not hesitate, repeat, we will not hesitate to push back against those allegations that we simply don't believe are supported by facts, or by NCAA law, or by precedent.”

Due to NCAA bylaws, Dr. Bendapudi could not specify which allegations they would be fighting.

Louisville now has 90 days to respond to the Notice of Allegations. Athletic Director Vince Tyra says the university "will examine each individual allegation" with underlying supporting evidence and "make a determination as to which allegations we plan to contest."

Related: Chris Mack releases statement following Louisville's Notice of Allegations

No matter what they choose to dispute, something that's not on the table for Louisville is self-administering a postseason ban like was done 2016 in the wake of the Katina Powell scandal.

“That’s not an option for us today,” Tyra said. “We aren’t looking at that option.”

Louisville received one Level I and three Level II allegations stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. None of the allegations pertain to administrators, staff, coaches or players currently on staff.

