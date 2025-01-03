Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit Mikel Brown Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program secured a massive commitment on New Year's Day, with Mikel Brown Jr. committing to and signing with the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Christopher "Mikel" Brown Jr.
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 172 pounds
School: Daytone Beach (Fla.) DME Academy
Top Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9962 (10th)
Highlights:
Frame: As far as modern point guards go, Brown has a very good base frame. On top of a recent growth spurt putting him at 6-foot-3, he also has a 6-foot-6 wingspan to boot. That being said, he is extremely wiry, and it remains to be seen how much muscle mass he can truly put on.
Athleticism: As you can imagine, Brown's athletic intangibles are highlighted by his quickness and agility. He's got very shifty feet and fluid movement overall, which allows him to stop-and-go on a dime. The only thing that's a little to be desired, as previously noted, is his overall strength.
Instincts: It's not hyperbole to say that Brown has some of the best ball skills in the high school ranks - regardless of class. Whether it's as a creator or a facilitator, he is extraordinarily gifted as a ball handler. When it comes to the latter, Brown has tremendous floor vision and routinely has a full grasp of everything transpiring on the floor. Couple that with the fact that he is a very talented passer as well, who can make a number of one- and two-handed passes, Brown is the epitome of a floor general. When it comes to the former, Brown is just as, if not more, deadly. Thanks to his aforementioned burst and fluid body movement, Brown has great overall body control when dribbling, and can get separation fairly easily. He's a very efficient three-level scorer. He has no hesitation when attacking the rim (and ironically has a great hesi move that helps him do just that), can finish at a high level on fade aways and floaters, and can shoot three-pointers at a high caliber by both distance and percentage.
Polish: Brown's basketball IQ shines in the fact that he can exploit weaknesses and space with extreme efficiency. Whether it's utilizing his great first step on the drive or taking advantage of just enough space to fire off a long shot, Brown is great in various pick-and-roll situations. As far as his shooting goes, his release is very smooth and is above-average in terms of how fast the ball gets out. There is some streakiness to his shooting at times, but it's something that isn't a major concern. While Brown has zero hesitation when it comes to attacking the rim, he can sometimes get knocked off his spot because of his somewhat wiry frame. Over on the other end of the court, while Brown isn't a defensive liability, he can also sometimes get pushed around. That being said, he has very good timing - whether in ISO situations or jumping passing lanes in zone - when poking balls out for steals.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a phenomenal and potentially program-altering pickup for Pat Kelsey and Louisville. Brown is a high-level shot maker and shot creator, and is the kind of player whose presence elevates the play of everyone else on the court - especially because of the fact that the ball will run through him. He is a supremely gifted prospect, and his commitment has the potential to serve as the catalyst for recruiting momentum moving forward.
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
