Louisville PG Mikel Brown Jr. Declares for 2026 NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mikel Brown Jr. will indeed be a one-and-done.

The star true freshman point guard for the Louisville men's basketball program has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Brown is the fourth player to depart the Cardinals so far this offseason. Forwards Sananda Fru, Khani Rooths and Mouhamed Camara have all declared their intention to enter the transfer portal, which opened at midnight last night.

"Ever since I can remember, basketball has been at the center of my life," Brown said in a graphic posted to his Instagram. "It's a game I love, a game I respect, and a game that's taught me so much. This year was one of the most challenging years I've ever had. As a true competitor, it was so hard to be sidelined and not contributing on the court every night, but wearing this jersey while I wasn't able to play taught me more than I ever imagined. It taught me how to be a better leader, how to conquer adversity, and how to represent something bigger than myself. Those lessons are more important to me than any stat line - and I'll carry them with me forever.

"To the fans, the coaches, and my teammates: I'm thankful for every experience and moment we had together - the ups, the downs, the wins, and losses. They all taught me something, and for that, I'm grateful. We showed up for each other through it all, and that means everything to me."

When healthy, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is one of the top playmakers in all of college basketball. He finished the season averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 34.4 percent on three-point attempts. For his efforts, he took home Third-Team All-ACC honors, and was also named to the ACC's All-Rookie Team.

Back on Feb. 9, Brown etched his name into the Louisville record books, producing one of the best games ever played by a Cardinal. As part of a dominating 118-77 win over NC State, the guard finished with 45 points, setting the program and ACC record for most points by a freshman, and tying UofL's overall single-game scoring record (Wes Unseld - Dec. 1, 1967 vs. Georgetown College). He also hit 10 three-pointers in that game, which tied a Louisville single-game record as well (Reyne Smith - Jan. 21, 2025 at SMU).

However, it was a struggle for Brown to stay healthy. On Dec. 13 against Memphis, he suffered a lower back injury, which forced him to miss the next eight games. He re-aggravated it at North Carolina on Feb. 23, tried to give it a go in the next game against Clemson on Feb. 28, but then would go on to miss the final six games of the year - including all four postseason games. Brown wound up playing only 21 games, 19 of which he started.

Coming out of high school, Brown was not only a consensus five-star prospect in the Class of 2025, he was the top-ranked point guard and No. 8 prospect in the cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. With a composite rating of 0.9969, Brown is the second-highest rated prospect to ever commit to Louisville in the modern recruiting era (Samardo Samuels - 0.9985).

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)