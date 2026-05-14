Is Louisville In The Mix For Another High Profile Transfer?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has done a fantastic job of navigating the transfer portal this offseason. They have the No. 1 transfer portal class in the cycle by 247Sports, and it has helped land the Cardinals high up on a number of way-too-early preseason polls.

Following recent commitments from out of the high school ranks, it seemed that Louisville was towards the end of their roster building process. As it stands right now, they have an 11-man scholarship roster, with their starting five likely having been set for a few weeks now.

But apparently, not only are they still active in the portal, they could be positioning themselves behind the scenes to land yet another top-flight transfer.

Per CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter, Louisville are the three main teams in the mix for former Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic should he withdraw from the NBA Draft process. Kentucky and St. John's are the other two teams involved. Additionally, 247Sports' Kyle Tucker backed up this sentiment, saying that he continues to hear that UofL is "a serious threat to land Momcilovic if he returns to college."

Potentially adding Momcilovic would elevate Louisville from a consensus top-15 team to one that would likely been among the favorites to win the 2027 national championship. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per games last season, with his 48.7 percent shooting on three-point attempts and 136 made threes both leading all of Division I hoops.

Of course, if the smoke here is legitimate, Louisville will have to wait a bit to see if they can land him. Momcilovic is all-in on the NBA Draft process right now, and the deadline to withdraw isn't for two more weeks.

"I'm still focused on the draft," Momcilovic said at the combine on Wednesday. "I haven't even talked to any colleges yet, but I'm sure if I have to go back, there is a spot open for me somewhere. I'm still going through this process — the deadline is the 27th of May, so I have a couple of weeks.

"I'm going to obviously finish this week, and then I've got some workouts with teams lined up. I just think high interest, maybe some promises, but I don't think teams promise that early by the deadline. If there are guaranteed contracts, that would be good. If it's later in the second round, those are usually two-way contracts, then I'd probably go back. We'll see."

Even if Louisville doesn't land Momcilovic, they are still loaded with talent for the 2026-27 season. Their six-man transfer class consists of top-ranked transfer Flory Bidunga, top-20 transfer Jackson Shelstad, a pair of top-75 transfers in Alvaro Folgueiras and Karter Knox, plus De'Shayne Montgomery and Gabe Dynes.

Five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. and four-star wing Boyuan Zhang headline their 2026 high school recruiting class, which also includes Isaac Ellis. Not to mention they are bringing back breakout candidate Adrian Wooley and London Johnson.

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(Photo of Milan Momcilovic: Kamil Krzaczynski - Imagn Images)