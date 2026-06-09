Mikel Brown Jr. 2026 NBA Draft Profile

Prospect: Christopher Mikel Brown Jr.

Position: Point Guard

School: Louisville

Year: True Freshman

Background

Born Apr. 3, 2006 (age 20) to father Christopher Sr. and mother Marisela. A native of Orlando, Fla., Brown spent the first two years of his prep career at Orlanda (Fla.) Christian Prep. He opted to play his junior campaign with the Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., then went on to suit up for Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy as a senior. During that senior season, he averaged 27.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game, getting named a 2024-25 MaxPreps Third-Team All-American.

Brown was incredibly busy in the spring of his senior year and summer leading up to his freshman season in college. He took part in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, while winning the Sprite JamFest Three-Point Shootout as part of pre-game festivities. Brown was also selected to Team USA for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. He also helped guide the USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team to the gold medal in the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland. While Brown missed out on getting named the event's MVP in favor A.J. Dybantsa, he was later named the 2025 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

As you can imagine, Brown was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school. A consensus five-star recruit amongst the three main recruiting services, he was the No. 1 point guard and No. 8 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite. Holding offers from Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and others, Brown committed to and signed with Louisville on New Year's Day.

He was an immediate contributor for Louisville, starting their first 10 games of the 2024-25 season. After suffering a lower back injury against Memphis on Dec. 13, he was forced to missed the next eight games before returning to the lineup on Jan. 24 vs. Virginia Tech.

Brown's best basketball came during the month of February. On Feb. 9 against NC State, he had one of the best individual performances in program history. Brown scored 45 points and made 10 three-pointers, tying the single season school record in both categories (with the former setting the ACC freshman record). This kicked off a five-game stretch where Brown averaged 29.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while also shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 54.0 percent on threes.

In the last game of that stretch, at North Carolina on Feb. 23, Brown re-aggravated his lower back injury. He attempted to play through in in the next game at Clemson on Feb. 28, but it had a notable impact on his availability and efficiency, as he didn't start and logged only five points, four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. Brown would eventually miss the final six games of the season: two in the regular season, two in the ACC Tournament games and two in the NCAA Tournament. Despite missing 14 games, Brown was still named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, and earned Third-Team All-ACC honors.

Collegiate Stats

Year PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 2025-26 18.2 3.3 4.7 41.0 34.4 84.4

NBA Draft Combine Measurements

Anthropometric Stats

Hand Length : 8.25"

: 8.25" Hand Width : 9.50"

: 9.50" Height W/O Shoes : 6' 3.5"

: 6' 3.5" Standing Reach : 8' 4.5"

: 8' 4.5" Weight : 190.2

: 190.2 Wingspan: 6' 7.5"

Strength & Agility Stats

Lane Agility Time (Seconds) : 10.57

: 10.57 Shuttle Run (Seconds) : 2.89

: 2.89 Three Quarter Sprint (Seconds) : 3.24

: 3.24 Standing Vertical Leap : 33.5"

: 33.5" Max Vertical Leap: 39.5"

Scouting Report

Strengths

Brown has the size and length that you want from a lead guard at the NBA level. Measures at 6-foot-5 with shoes, while also having a 6-foot-7 wingspan. He's also a high level athlete as well.

Is one of the best ball handlers in this year's draft class. Has fluid and rapid overall movement, and can routinely create his own shot at all three levels thanks to his crossover and high level change of pace.

Has great floor vision and overall playmaking ability. Can deliver snappy and accurate passes with both hands (natural right hander), while knowing when to hunt his own shots and when to get his teammates involved.

Can get incredibly hot as a three-point shooter (as evidenced by the NC State game and late game stretch). Has a range well beyond the NBA three-point line, and is comfortable hitting threes both spot up and off the dribble.

Weaknesses

For as hot of a shooter as Brown is, he also has some real issues with overall consistency. He tries to shoot his way out of a slump, which can result in him forcing shots. He shot 30.0 percent or less on threes in 11 of his 21 games played.

Has some room to improve when it comes to his overall decision making, as he sometimes gets too confident in his playmaking ability. Averaged 3.1 turnovers per game, had eight games with at least four turnovers and four with at least five - including a career-high seven at SMU.

Lingering lower back injury is obviously a bit of a red flag. He'll likely have to bulk up some in order to improve his durability at the next level.

Highlights

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(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)