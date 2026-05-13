Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell Stand Out in Testing Phase of NBA Draft Combine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While we still have a little over a month until the 2026 NBA Draft rolls around, we're currently in the midst of a crucial component of the pre-draft process. Earlier this week, the NBA Draft Combine officially kicked off, with several dozen college basketball standouts and international prospects descending upon Chicago.

Before the five-on-five scrimmages get underway amongst the 73 players that earned invitations to the combine, first, every prospect goes through a set of baseline tests. This include anthropometric, strength and agility, as well as shooting drills.

Former Louisville guards Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell are on location for this year's NBA Draft Combine, and both players stood out during the testing phase.

As far as physical measurables go, both were routinely in the top half amongst the group of 33 guards that were invited to the combine. Conwell's 8.50' hand length was tied for fifth among guards, while Brown's 9.50' hand width was tied for fifth in among guards. Brown measured 6-foot-3.5 while Conwell was 6-foot-2, which were 12th and tied for 21st, resepectively among guards. As far as wingspan, Brown's was 6-foot-7.5 while Conwell's was 6-foot-7, both coming in at 11th and 12th, respectively, among guards.

As far as strength and agility drills go, both Brown and Conwell did very well here. In the Pro Lane Drill, Brown's time of 10.57 seconds was the third-best among all participants, while Conwell's 10.69 was 8th. Both had 39.5" maximum verticals, which was good for a tie for 11th, while their No Step Verticals of 33.5" (Brown) and 32.5" (Conwell) were tied for 11th and 18th, respectively.

In the shooting drills, Brown and Conwell were two of the best in the field. Conwell's 28-of-30 in Shooting Off The Dribble and 19-of-25 in the Three Point Star Drill was actually the No. 1 mark in the entire combine. Brown's 18-of-25 in the Spot Up Shooting was good for a tie for seventh, while his 19-of-27 in the Side-Mid-Side was fifth-best.

Below are the full testing numbers for both Brown and Conwell from the first day of the NBA Draft Combine, and where they rank amongst the 73 total participants:

Mikel Brown Jr.

Anthropometric

Hand Length: 8.25" (T-17th)

Hand Width: 9,50" (T-5th)

Height w/o Shoes: 6' 3/5" (12th)

Standing Reach: 8' 4.5" (9th)

Weight: 190 (15th)

Wingspan: 6' 7.5" (11th)

*anthropometric rankings among 33 guards at combine.

Strength and Agility

No Step Vertical: 33.5" (T-11th)

Maximum Vertical: 39.5" (T-11th)

Pro Lane Drill: 10.57 (3rd)

3/4 Court Sprint: 3.24 (T-44th)

Shuttle Run: 2.89 (25th)

Shooting Drills

Shooting Off The Dribble: 15-of-30 (T-53rd)

Spot Up Shooting: 18-of-25 (T-7th)

Three-Point Star Drill: 15-of-25 (T-19th)

Free Throw Attempts: 10-of-10 (T-1st)

Side-Mid-Side: 19-of-27 (5th)

Ryan Conwell

Anthropometric

Hand Length: 8.50" (T-5th)

Hand Width: 9.00" (T-17th)

Height w/o Shoes: 6' 2" (T-21st)

Standing Reach: 8' 0.5" (T-23rd)

Weight: 214.8 (6th)

Wingspan: 6' 7.0" (T-12th)

*anthropometric rankings among 33 guards at combine.

Strength and Agility

No Step Vertical: 32.5 (T-18th)

Maximum Vertical: 39.5 (T-11th)

Pro Lane Drill: 10.69 (8th)

3/4 Court Sprint: 3.21 (T-34th)

Shuttle Run: 2.86 (19th)

Shooting Drills

Shooting Off The Dribble: 28-of-30 (T-1st)

Spot Up Shooting: 14-of-25 (T-25th)

Three-Point Star Drill: 19-of-25 (T-25th)

Free Throw Attempts: 10-of-10 (1st)

Side-Mid-Side: 15-of-28 (T-31st)

Five-on-five scrimmages are set to begin later today, with the NBA Draft Combine lasting until May 17. The 2026 NBA Draft is for June 23-24.

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(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Gregory Fisher - Imagn Images)