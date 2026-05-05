Louisville Men's Basketball 2026-27 Roster Outlook 3.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's less than a week from our last update, but as we've said, it's never too often (and never too early) to analyze how the 2026-27 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program shake out.

There are still a few roster spots that the Cardinals still need to fill, but we are starting to get a clearer idea as to how Team 113 will look like when they lace 'em up for the first time this fall (and potentially during a summer foreign trip).

Departures and Arrivals

Our last roster update came back on Apr. 29, and Louisville has only added one piece during that time since. But that being said, it is a massive - both literally and figuratively - addition to next season's squad.

This past Sunday, Obinna Ekezie Jr., a five-star prospect and the top-ranked center in the Class of 2027, announced that he had committed to the Cardinals. Additionally, Ekezie reclassified into the Class of 2026, meaning he would join UofL for the upcoming 2026-27 season. It also marked Louisville's first commitment in the 2026 cycle.

Ekezie's addition puts Louisville at a nine-man roster for the 2026-27 season. While there is still some work to do as it pertains to rounding out the team, there's no doubt that this is one of the most talented rosters in men's hoops.

Louisville is returning only guards London Johnson and Adrian Wooley, but they have also added a six-an portal class that ranks No. 1 on 247Sports. Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, USC center Gabe Dynes, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad have all announced their intent to transfer to the Cardinals.

This big portal class comes as a result of Louisville losing a whopping 11 players from their 2025-26 roster. Forward Mouhamed Camara (Eastern Kentucky), forward/center Sananda Fru (Marquette), forward Kasean Pryor (TBD), forward Khani Rooths (Oklahoma) and forward/center Vangelis Zougris (Saint Mary's) all entered the portal; guard Ryan Conwell, guard/forward J'Vonna Hadley, forward/center Aly Khalifa, guard Isaac McKneely and guard Kobe Rodgers exhausted their eligibility, while Mikel Brown Jr. declared for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Projected Depth Chart

Given all that we know now about the current state of Louisville's roster, below is an early look into what the depth chart next year could look like:

*mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Probable Starting Rotation

Starters Jackson Shelstad Adrian Wooley Karter Knox Alvaro Folguieras Flory Bidunga Backups London Johnson De'Shayne Montgomery Obinna Ekezie Jr. Gabe Dynes

Depth Chart by Position

PG SG SF PF C Jackson Shelstad Adrian Wooley Karter Knox Alvaro Folguieras Flory Bidunga London Johnson De'Shayne Montgomery Obinna Ekezie Jr. Gabe Dynes

As far as the guard rotation goes, the trio of Montgomery, Shelstad and Wooley is going to be among the best in the ACC. As one of the quickest guards in D1 hoops, Shelstad is a perfect fit for Kelsey's scheme. He executes both at the rim and on the perimeter at a high level, and despite very much being a score-first point guard, he did show some progress as a facilitator last season. Wooley took some time to adjust to the ACC, but in the final month of last season, he was a lot more comfortable. While he's a natural off-ball guard, Wooley was able to hold his own as the lead facilitator while Mikel Brown Jr. was out, and could continue to progress here if need be. Montgomery is an an off-ball guard/slashing wing hybrid, so we could see some three-guard lineups where he plays the three. It wouldn't hurt if Louisville brought in at least one more true point guard considering we don't know what Johnson is capable of at this level, but it's not a massive problem.

Moving to the wing, Louisville's got two great options here in Knox and Montgomery. Knox is recovering from a knee injury and various other ailments from this past season, but he is a legitimate slashing option (something the Cardinals haven't had in Kelsey's first two years), is an underrated shooter and rebounder, and is a positive asset on defense. Montgomery is extremely aggressive around the rim - almost to a fault - and a highlight-style dunker, an efficient three-ball shooter, and a tenacious two-way defender on the perimeter. That being said, Louisville could probably use one more true wing for depth purposes.

Down low in the front court is the strongest area on the floor for Louisville, and you could make a case that they have one of the best front court rotations in the sport. Bidunga is an elite and athletic defender, extraordinarily aggressive around the rim, and he does both aspects at an extremely high level. With Folguiras, while the athleticism component isn't as high, he is physical in the paint and on the drive, and is a legitimate three-point shooting threat. Then you add Ekezie to the mix. The five-star big man is still a touch raw in his offensive game, but thanks to his athletic intangibles and fantastic feel for the court, he is already a top-tier rim protector. Dynes is the odd man out considering his offensive game leaves some to be desired, but he is a positive asset on defense. Adding another true power forward might be necessary, but Ekezie has expressed desire to play some at this position.

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(Photo of Jackson Shelstad: Jayne Kamin - Oncea-Imagn Images)