Mikel Brown Jr. Transitioning Very Well to Louisville in First Few Months on Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We are now less than 100 days away from the return of men's college basketball, and Louisville is generating an insane amount of hype and buzz heading into the 2025-26 season. The Cardinals have routinely been tabbed as top10-15 team in the country, and one that has real aspirations of not only winning the ACC, but contending for a national title as well.
One of the many reasons why UofL is so highly thought of heading into year two under head coach Pat Kelsey is because of Mikel Brown Jr. While he might be just an incoming freshman, not only was he a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2025, he was the No. 1 point guard in all of high school. He has yet to play a single minute of college hoops, but is already in discussion to be a lottery pick for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Brown has only been on campus at UofL for a couple months now, but so far, his transition from the high school level to his new home has been a smooth one.
Partially, this is due to the fact that Kelsey isn't trying to turn Brown into something he's not. From day one of his recruitment, the head coach of the Cardinals gave Brown a consistent message: just be you. Additionally, his teammates around him have been incredibly supportive, and preached a similar message to Brown.
"Coach recruited me and told me, 'Hey, we want you to be you," Brown said recently. "We want you to be that guy.' We want you to be able to lead this team to where we where we want to get to.
"Then my teammates just encourage me to just be myself, and be able to play through mistakes, and don't overthink and just go on to the next play. I truly can't thank them enough for that, because I overthink sometimes a lot, just because of how I am as a person. I know I can do better, and I'm always wanting to better myself every single day."
It also helps that Brown has an incredible supporting cast around him. Two of Louisville's top players from last season, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor, decided to return for one more year. The Cardinals also added three top-25 transfers in Xavier's Ryan Conwell, Virginia's Isaac McKneely and Kennesaw State's Adrian Wooley. Then there's guys like Aly Khalifa, Kobe Rodgers, Khani Rooths and Sananda Fru, who are all expected to be contributors this season.
Put it all together, and Brown isn't exactly walking into a situation where all the expectations are placed on his shoulders. In turn, that not only makes his job easier, but takes some of the pressure off of him.
"That makes life a lot easier, just to know that I could trust other people with the ball in their hands," he said. "They're gonna make the right play every single time, that's what we teach here. That's what PK teaches, that's what this whole coaching staff teaches: just to make the right play and the simple play. That's how we're gonna play, and it's gonna free up a lot of things for me. I can't wait, I'm excited."
As loaded with talent and experience as Louisville is, even his teammates sometimes catch themselves being in awe of what Brown can do on the hardwood.
"I've never played with a freshman like Mikel before. He's great," Aly Khalifa said. "Once we played pickup in the first week I met him, I was like, 'Wow. He's 18-19, doing this stuff on the court.' I've been in college basketball for a while, but never seen anything like this before. Never played with anyone like Mikel before, and I'm glad he's on my team."
Something else that has also helped with Brown's transition to college was his time with USA Basketball earlier this summer. Not only did he make the Men’s U19 National Team, he helped them win the gold medal 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup.
While BYU signee A.J. Dybantsa was named the tournament's MVP, there's little doubt that it was Brown who was Team USA's best player. His 14.7 points, 6.1 assists and 15.8 efficiency per game all led the team. He also shot 47.9 percent from the field, a blazing 48.8 percent on threes and 80.0 percent at the free throw line.
"Unbelievable opportunity for him to represent his country," Pat Kelsey said. "To play with USA across your chest, few people get to do that, and that is one of the highest honors in sports. ... I thought Mikel was sensational. You guys all watched it. He didn't get MVP, but he sure could have. The thing that's great about him, is he didn't give a crap about the MVP. He gave a crap about the gold medal. But everybody that watched that knew how special he was during that tournament."
This wasn't Brown's first stint with USA Basketball, as he also helped the Men’s U18 National Team win the 2024 FIBA AmeriCup. But his run in Switzerland for the FIBA U19 World Cup, combined with the time spent in training camp for USAB in Colorado Springs, helped him get acclimated to playing that level of basketball.
"There's a lot of lot of guys that play pro, so we kind of get that feel of guys that are very experienced, and know what they're doing," he said. "I think that helped a lot, going into that whole month, and that whole process with them. Just competing against the best every single day kind of bettered me. ... I'm coming here with the utmost level of confidence that I could possibly have, just because I know what I work at. I know how much work I put in to get to this point, like I said before. I think that's going to help me a lot, and keep me grounded through it all."
Being someone who is perceived as the best player on a team with legitimate national title aspirations, one would think that there would be a little bit of pressure to perform. But if you ask Brown, he doesn't feel that in the slightest.
"There's really no pressure," he said. "I trust my work, and I trust what I've been through and everything that I've done to get to this point, so I'm gonna keep doing it. I'm just going out there and hooping, having fun."
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
