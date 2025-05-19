Report: Senegalese Forward Mouhamed Camara Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Sananda Fru won't be the only international prospect joining the Louisville men's basketball program as part of their 2025 recruiting class.
Mouhamed Camara, a 20-year-old Senegalese forward who most recently trained with NBA Academy Africa, has committed to the Cardinals, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.
A native of Guereo, Senegal, Camara has been with NBA Academy Africa - which is located roughly five miles from his hometown in Saly - in various capacities since 2023. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound small/power forward is regarded as a four-star prospect in the cycle, per 247Sports.
Camara has taken part in various events for NBA Academy Africa over the past year, such as the 2025 NBA Academy Northeast Tour, 2024 NBA Academy Winter Tour, and 2024 NBA Academy Games. During that time, he has averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game, while also shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent on three-point tries.
Currently competing in the Basketball Africa League with the team Made By Ball, Camara has put up three points and 11 rebounds over the first two games of the BAL's 2025 season. He has also taken part in Basketball Without Borders, and has some international experience with the Senegal National Team.
Camara is now the third commitment in the Class of 2025 for Louisville, joining DME Academy (Fla.) Daytona Beach point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and Fru. He's the sixth newcomer overall, on top of transfers Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley.
The Senegalese forward is the second NBA Academy Africa prospect to ever commit to Louisville, following in the footsteps of former Cardinals center Emmanuel Okorafor. While it is not known how many other players were linked to Camara, he did take an official visit to UCF this past March.
News of Camara's commitment comes just four days removed from a potentially major roster domino falling. This past Thursday, Center Aly Khalifa's waiver to extend his eligibility clock was denied by the NCAA, although Louisville and Khalifa are appealing.
(Photo of Mouhamed Camara via NBA)
