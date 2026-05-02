In-State School Lands Former Louisville Forward Mouhamed Camara

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mouhamed Camara might be moving on from the Louisville men's basketball program, but he's not leaving the Commonwealth.

The former Cardinals forward has committed to Eastern Kentucky, according to NextUp Recruits.

Camara is the fourth of the five UofL transfers from this cycle to decide on their transfer destination. Khani Rooths is heading to Oklahoma, Sananda Fru is going to Marquette, and Vangelis Zougirs committed to Saint Mary's. Only Kasean Pryor has yet to decide his next stops.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing joined the program last offseason by way of NBA Academy Africa. While he was regarded as a four-star prospect in the cycle per 247Sports, the native of Dakar, Senegal redshirted his true freshman campaign to allow himself to get acclimated to the college game.

"Mo is a big-time athlete who has the ability to be an elite defender early in his career," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement when Camara signed with UofL last July. "He can guard every position on the floor and disrupts both on the ball and at the rim. He has great tools and a mindset that craves coaching, which will allow him to develop quickly. He will be playing on an experienced, veteran team which will allow him to learn and grow daily. We are very excited to have him here at Louisville."

Louisville will look a lot different next season than they did this past season. Between five players entering the portal, five more exhausting their eligibility and another heading to NBA Draft, 11 total players are moving on from the Cardinals in some form or fashion.

While the Cardinals are only set to return Adrian Wooley and London Johnson, and have zero incoming high school prospects (at least for the moment), they have hit the transfer portal extremely hard. Headlined by Kansas forward, Flory Bidunga and Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, UofL has secured six portal commitments up to this point, and sport the No. 1 transfer class in the sport (per 247Sports).

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Mouhamed Camara: Gregory Fisher - Imagn Images)