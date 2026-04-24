Louisville Men's Basketball 2026-27 Roster Outlook 1.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're roughly a month removed from the end of year two of the Pat Kelsey era, but it's never too early to take a glimpse into the future, and analyze how the 2026-27 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program could shake out.

There are still multiple roster spots left to address, but the Cardinals are starting to get an idea as to how Team 112 will look like when they lace 'em up for the first time this fall.

Departures and Arrivals

In terms of the roster movement, this offseason has certainly been a lot more similar to two years ago when Kelsey first arrived at Louisville than this time last year. In total, the Cardinals have lost a whopping 11 players since their 2025-26 season came to a close.

For starters, UofL lost five players to graduation: guard Ryan Conwell, guard/forward J'Vonna Hadley, forward/center Aly Khalifa, guard Isaac McKneely and guard Kobe Rodgers. Five more players opted to hit the transfer portal as well: forward Mouhamed Camara (TBD), forward/center Sananda Fru (Marquette), forward Kasean Pryor (TBD), forward Khani Rooths (Oklahoma) and forward/center Vangelis Zougris (Saint Mary's).

Add in the fact that Mikel Brown Jr. also declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, and Louisville is bringing back just two players from this past season: guards London Johnson and Adrian Wooley.

With all those departures, Louisville has had to take an aggressive approach when it comes to recruiting the transfer portal - especially considering they have no incoming players in their 2026 high school recruiting class. Fortunately, while there is still a ways to go with completing the roster overall, the Cardinals have done an excellent job with bringing in elite talent to start their portal haul.

Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad have all announced that they will be transferring to UofL in the cycle. According to the On3 Industry ranking, Bidunga is the top-ranked player in the portal, Shelstad is No. 18, Folgueiras is No. 53 and Knox is No. 73.

Projected Depth Chart

Given all that we know now about the current state of Louisville's roster, below is an early look into what the depth chart next year could look like:

*mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Probable Starting Rotation

Starters Jackson Shelstad Adrian Wooley Karter Knox Alvaro Folgueiras Flory Bidunga Backups London Johnson

Depth Chart by Position

PG SG SF PF C Jackson Shelstad Adrian Wooley Karter Knox Alvaro Folgueiras Flory Bidunga London Johnson

In the back court, Louisville's got a very good starting scoring duo in Shelstad and Wooley. The latter took a little bit of time adjusting to the ACC after transferring in from Kennesaw State, but towards the end of the season, he was playing a lot more comfortably - especially considering he was forced to not only start, but play more so on the ball rather than off of it. As for the former, he's one of the quickest guards in D1 hoops and has shown that he execute both at the rim and on the perimeter - something that is a perfect fit for Kelsey's scheme. That being said, neither are adept playmakers for others. Shelstad showed some progress as a facilitator as a junior but is absolutely a score-first point guard, while Wooley is loads more comfortable as a two guard. Then when you add in that Johnson is a complete wildcard (AKA no one really knows how good he can be in college), and UofL will certainly need to bring in a depth guard (or two) that can be a table-setter for the offense.

Then on the wing, Louisville's lone addition here is a great first step. Knox gives something that Cardinals have sorely needed in Kelsey's first two years at the helm: athleticism on the wing. He's a legitimate slashing option, is an underrated shooter and rebounder, and is a positive asset on defense. Louisville certainly has to add more wing options, but considering Knox's ceiling is an athletic J'Vonne Hadley, he's a great piece to bridge the starters in the back court and starters in the front court together

Speaking of the front court, this is by far Louisville's strongest area of the court at present moment, and that's mainly because of Bidunga. He's an elite and athletic defender and extraordinarily aggressive around the rim - something that the Cards were deficient in last season - and he does both aspects at an extremely high level. On top of that, Folgueiras is a near-perfect compliment to Bidunga. While the athleticism component isn't as high, the stretch four is physical in the paint and on the drive, and brings legitimate three-point shooting capabilities. It's fully dependent on who the depth pieces are going to be, but the painted area for UofL is the odds-on favorite for strongest area of the court for next season.

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(Photo of Adrian Wooley: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)