NCAA Adjusts IARP to Speed Up Process

The Louisville men's basketball program's ongoing NCAA infractions case may finally be coming to a conclusion sooner rather than later.

INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Louisville has already waited what seems like an eternity for their infractions case against the men's basketball program to be resolved. While the end still doesn't seem in sight, the NCAA is at least making an effort to speed up the process.

On Thursday, the Division I Board of Directors approved an immediate change to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP. The Complex Case Unit, the leg of the IARP which conducts the actual investigative work of a case, will now accept the investigative work of the NCAA enforcement staff unless more investigation by the CCU is required.

"The oversight committee, which has expressed concerns about the delay in the resolution of cases referred to the independent process, determined that much of the delay is the result of efforts by the Complex Case Unit to "re-investigate" cases that the enforcement staff thoroughly investigated," the NCAA said in a release. "Accepting the enforcement staff's results will speed the process significantly without compromising the goals of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, committee members think."

The IARP was first introduced in August of 2019, intended as an alternate to the NCAA's Committee on Infractions for complex cases. The first case to be accepted into the IARP was with Memphis all the way back on Mar. 4, 2020, and that has yet to be resolved.

Since then, five other schools have followed suit and chosen to have infractions cases go this route: NC State, Kansas, LSU, Arizona and Louisville.

In May of 2020, the men's basketball program received a Notice of Allegations that consisted of one Level I and three Level II allegations, stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme uncovered by the FBI in late 2017. After trading responses with the NCAA, Louisville's request to go through the IARP was granted this past February.

It's not entirely clear what this means for Louisville in terms of outcome. But considering their infractions case had already been thoroughly investigated by the enforcement staff prior to going to IARP route, there is hope that this will soon be in their rear view mirror.

